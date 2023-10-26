Dillon Danis calls out “juice head” Logan Paul after he posts steroid test

Logan Paul took to Twitter to publish the results of his Steroid Test for The Prime Card. Despite testing negative, Dillon Danis has doubled down on his accusations that Paul took PEDs for the fight.

The Logan Paul VS Dillon Danis saga just won’t seem to end. The two clashed in The Prime Card after a protracted feud and despite Paul’s victory on fight night, the two are still beefing.

Danis recently appealed his disqualification in their match which Paul slammed as a “desperate” move. Danis’ next move was to accuse Paul of cheating on his fiance Nina Agdal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s not the only cheating Danis claims Paul has done though. Paul recently posted the results of his VADA steroid test but Danis is not convinced by the negative result.

Paul took to Twitter with a joke-laden video where he flashed the negative result but did claim something had helped his performance. “I wanna confess, I have been taking a lot of Prime Energy and putting it in my mouth,” Paul quipped.

Notably, Prime Energy is not on the banned substances list of any anti-doping authority. Danis’ accusations have nothing to do with Prime however and in a quote Tweet responding to Paul’s video, he cast aspersions on the testing process.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The testing was a joke, literally,” Danis wrote. “Piss test after (the) fight, famously easy to beat.” Danis even went as far to disparage the person performing the tests claiming the “old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention”.

Danis asserts that he is positive that Logan Paul was using performance-enhancing drugs in the lead-up to their bout. “You’re a juicehead, and you proved that with the way the testing was done,” he claimed.

Article continues after ad

DAZN Despite claims he would “starch” Logan Paul, Danis lost their bout.

The results of Danis’ DQ appeal have yet to be finalized and no official motion has been made regarding his accusations of steroid use by Paul. Given his reputation for “trolling”, it’s hard to know whether he is making the claims legitimately.

Article continues after ad

Users in the comments of Danis’ response don’t seem to be taking the accusations very seriously. He was met with the usual barrage of recycled memes that have been a staple of his comments sections since his DQ loss.