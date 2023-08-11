Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul is ‘scared’ to have him on IMPAULSIVE podcast

Dillon Danis seemingly wants to lock in a date with Logan Paul ahead of their planned boxing match on October 14. Though he claims Paul has declined the IMPAULSIVE offer multiple times, arguing he’s ‘scared’ to do it.

It’s been over two years since we last saw Logan Paul in a boxing ring but now, his return is officially set in stone for October. In the midst of an action-packed stint with WWE, the older Paul brother has marked his return in a joint double-header with Prime co-founder KSI.

Article continues after ad

With KSI first announcing his matchup with Tommy Fury, Paul’s opponent – or opponents – is now locked in too. The intention is to fight social media troll and occasional Conor McGregor sparring partner Dillon Danis, though pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. has been announced as the backup.

Given Danis’ history of pulling out at the last minute, having done so against KSI in the past, Paul already has a second opponent signed just in case it happens again. But before we get there, Danis is getting vocal on Twitter, claiming in his typical troll fashion that Logan is ‘scared’.

Article continues after ad

With the fight penciled in for October, there’s plenty of time left for promotion. One such way Danis seemingly wants to promote the fight is directly on Paul’s mega-popular IMPAULSIVE podcast.

While all manner of celebrities have appeared on the show, Danis claims his offer was turned down on multiple occasions. “Logan Paul has declined doing an episode of IMPAULSIVE together in fear of a fight,” he alleged on Twitter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I offered to do the episode with full security in the middle to ensure his safety, but he declined again. I think it would be wildly entertaining for the fans. I tried my best.”

Article continues after ad

For now, especially with Danis’ history of deceiving followers online, it’s best not to take his word as gospel. There’s a chance his claims are legitimate, but there’s also a chance this is all made up for attention, at his opponent’s expense.

Whether Paul would agree to a podcast episode in the leadup to the October 14 fight remains to be seen, as the host hasn’t addressed Danis publicly beyond merely confirming their bout.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of it all, but one thing is for certain. Danis will no doubt continue his antics on social media in the weeks to come, regardless of whether he actually makes it to the fight or not.