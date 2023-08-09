Logan Paul reveals hefty penalty for Dillon Danis if he pulls out of fight

Logan Paul has stated that there’s a hefty penalty awaiting Dillon Danis if he decides to back out of their upcoming boxing match.

Speaking on his podcast, Impaulsive, Paul shared, “If [Danis] pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. Then, if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull-out clause.”

This isn’t the first time Danis has been in the spotlight for potentially backing out of a fight. Earlier this year, he dropped out of a scheduled bout against KSI.

KSI’s manager claimed that Danis was “underprepared” and possibly “struggling with weight.” The fight was set to take place at Wembley Arena in London. Following Danis’s withdrawal, KSI went on to face FaZe Temperrr.

When asked whether Danis would even be able to afford the penalty, Paul didn’t hold back his feelings, stating, “No, that’s the other issue. He’s broke. This guy sucks.”

“He’s the parasite of MMA and the combat world, and that’s why I took the fight initially. Because if he does show up, I get to be the one. I get to be the one to take an eraser and remove him from existence. His name will never be uttered again. He’ll die that night twice — physically, and his name, his legacy, it all disappears.”

Despite the strong words, Paul acknowledges the unpredictability of the situation, given Danis’ history. “But if he doesn’t show up, doesn’t it do more than $100K worth of damage?” Paul was asked, to which he responded, “Yeah, but we’ll have a backup.”

Paul also expressed concerns about Danis’ reputation for spreading misinformation. “You know what’s gonna be tricky with Dillon? He is a troll, right, and we’re gonna have a little bit of a troll battle. But one thing he does and says is anything. He makes everything up, and a lot of it is fake. Some people will believe what he says, so I’m gonna have to have a fact-checker on board.”

The fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is scheduled for October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of the Misfits Boxing event.

Both fighters have been active on social media, with Danis posting, “October 14th, I’ll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat.”

Meanwhile, Paul wrote, “October 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over 2 years ago. I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence.”

With the date drawing closer, we’ll soon find out whether Danis will show up and if Paul will get his chance to “erase him from existence.”