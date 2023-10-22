Logan Paul slams “desperate” Dillon Danis appealing fight disqualification

Logan Paul has put Dillon Danis on blast, slamming him as “embarrassing” and “desperate” after he has appealed his disqualification.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally put on their gloves and stepped in the ring on October 14. After months of anticipation, it all came down to six rounds in the ring.

The fight ended in chaos and an outright brawl as Dillon attempted to get Logan in a headlock and drag him to the canvas in the final seconds of the last round.

Article continues after ad

In the end, it was the Prime co-founder Logan Paul who walked away with the win, as his opponent was disqualified from the bout. However, Danis is now appealing the result.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul calls Dillon Danis “embarrassing” and “desperate”

On October 21, the PBA confirmed that they’d received an official appeal from Dillon Danis. However, it’s fair to say Logan Paul wasn’t impressed. Lashing out, ‘The Maverick’ slammed Danis as “embarrassing” and “desperate” for appealing the result.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Embarrassing & desperate. What’s the appeal? He tried to take me down, failed,” he said. “He tried to choke me out, failed. He didn’t even try to fight back, he just took his ass beating like a b*tch.”

Article continues after ad

Logan added: “Dude really thinks he can handle everything online. He should just accept the loss like a man & move on with his pathetic life.”

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, Dillon Danis isn’t the only Prime Card fighter to appeal the outcome of their bout. Similarly, KSI has submitted a formal appeal to the controversial and “outrageous” decision of his fight with Tommy Fury, going in the Love Island star’s favor.

Not only that, but a staggering 45% of fights featured on the card have seen appeals. Among those include Chase DeMoor appealing his loss to Tempo Arts, Alexia Grace appealing her loss to Astrid Wett, all while both sides from the tag-team match submitted appeals too.