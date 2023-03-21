Little Caesars’ new corncob pizza crust has the internet split

Little Caesars has just revealed a new pizza that uses corn on the cob as its crust, and Twitter users don’t know how to feel about it.

Over the last few decades, Little Caesars has remained one of the most popular pizza chains in the world thanks to its famous “hot and ready” options that allow customers to grab food quickly.

They’re also known for their interesting pizza crust options, with pretzel and hotdog crusts being the most popular options.

On March 21, 2023, the company revealed a new crust that incorporates corn on the cob on the outsides — and fans aren’t sure how to feel about it.

Little Caesars’ new crust splits the internet

In just two hours after posting, the Little Caesars corncob crust announcement video has been viewed almost 30,000 times with plenty of fans interacting with it.

“Introducing Corncob Crust from Little Caesars! You’re Welcome, America,” it reads.

The video shows pizza surrounded by full-size corn cobs, covered with butter, and comes with a two-liter bottle of liquified butter.

Fans of the company were quick to flood the comments with their thoughts, with many mentioning the upcoming April Fools holiday.

One user replied: “It’s still 2 weeks from April fools unless I’ve time traveled?”

“April Fool is next Saturday…way too early hahaha,” another replied.

While others genuinely want to try the absurd pizza crust option.

“This is the greatest thing to happen in the entirety of US history,” one user commented.

Another said: “Ok I know this is a joke, but I genuinely want to try this.”

With a flurry of fans asking the pizza company to release the joke item, we’ll have to wait to see if it ever happens.

If it does, it wouldn’t be the first time an April Fools joke turned in a proper release.