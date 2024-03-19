Little Caesars worker sparks debate for calling manager over $300 tip

A worker at Little Caesars ignited a fierce debate on TikTok after calling their manager over to ask if they could split a $300 tip among the rest of their crew.

Little Caesars is a popular pizza chain in the United States known for its affordable Hot-N-Ready pies and buttery, garlicky ‘Crazy Bread.’

Recently, the chain went viral after releasing their new $4 ‘Crazy Puffs’ — but now, the chain is taking over social media for a different reason entirely.

A former Little Caesars employee has racked up a million views on TikTok after recording his interaction with a worker who wanted to split an eye-popping tip with his crewmates.

Little Caesars Little Caesars’ new Crazy Puffs are going viral.

Little Caesars worker ignites debate over sharing $300 tip

On March 17, TikTok user ‘Raymonte’ uploaded a video showing himself approaching a cashier at Little Caesars with a $300 tip amid the current Crazy Puffs craze.

“I used to work here at Little Caesars, so I know how hectic this is,” he explained. “I wanted to give you this. It’s $300. …I know how this job is. It’s really irritating.”

Rather than looking shocked or surprised, the worker seemed loath to take the tip for himself. Instead, he called over his manager to ask if he could split the cash with the rest of his crew — something she said wasn’t possible.

It turns out that the worker couldn’t accept the tip at all, prompting Raymonte to tell him he was “supposed to put it in your pocket” rather than alert his manager.

“I think that’s hating,” Raymonte explained. “A lot of people are slaving in there, going real hard with this trendy motherf*kin’ food, and you can’t tip them? What pizza place doesn’t allow people to get tipped? That isn’t right at all.”

Commenters seemed to agree with Raymonte, with one user writing, “Never call a manager if someone gives you tip.”

“You will never catch me asking my manager to take a tip, like for real!” another said.

Still others were impressed with the worker for immediately wanting to split the cash with his fellow employees: “Splitting it up with the crew. He a real one.”

This is just the latest Little Caesars moment to go viral on TikTok after a customer got slammed by a worker for returning an already-eaten pizza and expecting a refund.