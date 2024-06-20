Pizza Hut reveals new mouthwatering twist on long-standing classic

Pizza Hut is upping its game and providing customers with a modern take on a classic pizza variety.

Pizza Hut is one of the biggest pizza restaurants on the globe. With over 18,000 locations worldwide, the chain is never one to shy away from experimenting with new dishes. So when it is announced that a new item is being added to menus, customers know to pay attention.

The new offering is none other than the Chicago Tavern-style Pizza. Many pizza brands have tried to create their own version of the classic, Chicago, deep-dish variety, but Pizza Hut is the first to put a unique spin on this classic.

Instead of the traditional thick-crust, Pizza Hut is swapping this for a tavern-style, thin base, “inspired by the bar pies of Chicago” and crafted with “a touch of Pizza Hut magic.”

Pizza Hut There are four new pizza varieties in the lineup

The new pizza comes in four different varieties, including:

Pesto Margherita Tavern Pizza: Featuring marinara sauce, grape tomatoes, garlic, basil-flavored pesto, along with parmesan-oregano seasoning on Thin ‘N Crispy crust.

The Ultimate Tavern Pizza: Features pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers, onions, grape tomatoes, along with parmesan-oregano seasoning on Pizza Hut’s Thin ‘N Crispy crust.

Spicy Chicken Sausage Tavern Pizza: Features a spicy marinara base, chicken sausage, roasted peppers, sweet, caramelized onions, and parmesan-oregano seasoning topped on a Thin ‘N Crispy crust.

Double Pepperoni Tavern Pizza: Features marinara, the chain’s classic pepperoni, crispy pepperoni cubes, along with parmesan-oregano seasoning on a Thin ‘N Crispy crust.

The pizzas are being sold at participating restaurants nationwide across the US, while supplies last.

We’d suggest visiting the Pizza Hut website to check if your local Pizza Hut is serving up these new offerings.

Pizza Hut isn’t the only fast food brand supplying customers with new treats to indulge in. Domino’s announced that it was giving away free pizza all summer long.