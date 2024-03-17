Chick-fil-A launches new pizza range, but there’s a catch

Chick-fil-A has released a brand-new pizza range that customers can now get from its test kitchen restaurant Little Blue Menu.

Chick-fil-A became famous for its ever-popular fried chicken sandwiches and classic Chick-fil-A sauce.

However, the fast food giant has now announced it is venturing into pizza and has revealed that its test kitchen restaurant Little Blue Menu, will be selling these to customers with its inventive new range.

The experimental branch is located near Washington, D.C, and they have announced that from March 18, you will be able to choose from six different Chick-fil-A special pizzas off the menu.

Chick-fil-A releases new pizza range at just one restaurant

According to Eat This, Not That! Chick-fil-A’s Senior Culinary Lead Developer, Stuart Tracy, said in a statement regarding the introduction of pizzas:

“We’ve noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we’ve decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before first bite.”

The new pizza menu builds off the classic menu items, including its house special the Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie, which contains its chicken nuggets and famous sauce.

Yelp / Robert R Little Blue Menu Chick-fil-A restaurant location.

As well as this, they are testing out some traditional pizzas, with their own cheese and pepperoni choices that you would find at any typical pizza eatery.

Here are all the six pizzas available at Chick-fil-A’s Little Blue Menu:

Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie: The staple Chick-fil-A experience on a pizza, featuring tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken nuggets, pickles, and a drizzle of the Chick-fil-A sauce.

The staple Chick-fil-A experience on a pizza, featuring tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken nuggets, pickles, and a drizzle of the Chick-fil-A sauce. Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie: Another classic spin, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken nuggets, buffalo sauce and drizzled with house ranch dressing, as well as lemon pepper seasoning.

Another classic spin, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken nuggets, buffalo sauce and drizzled with house ranch dressing, as well as lemon pepper seasoning. Cheese Pizza Pie: Tomato sauce with plenty of mozzarella cheese on top.

Tomato sauce with plenty of mozzarella cheese on top. Pepperoni Pizza Pie: Tomato sauce, with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni on top.

Tomato sauce, with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni on top. Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie: Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, with pepperoni, sliced sausage, meatballs, chorizo, red bell peppers, and mushrooms.

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, with pepperoni, sliced sausage, meatballs, chorizo, red bell peppers, and mushrooms. Pepperoni Pizza ‘Round: A calzone version of the pepperoni option, including tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and of course pepperoni.

Chick-fil-A Pepperoni Pizza ‘Round item available at Chick-fil-A’s Little Blue Menu location.

It is unknown how long these will be available to customers, so if you’re keen to try Chick-fil-A’s take on pizzas yourself, then get yourself down there.

The Little Blue Menu test kitchen first opened in 2023 and features a wide range of sample items on the menu you can test out that are not available from normal Chick-fil-A branches. It is located in College Park, Maryland, near Washington, D.C.