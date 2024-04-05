Pizza Hut’s newest creation looks like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

It’s only available in Taiwan, but Pizza Hut has just released a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pizza creation that would make Michelangelo proud.

While fast food restaurants often have local delicacies on their menu in foreign locations, Pizza Hut Taiwan went to a whole different level with this newest creation.

Sora News reporter Yui Imai showed off this new limited-edition special pie, called a Cheese Mugwort Mochi Rice Cake Turtle Pizza. The pie is a new take on a traditional Taiwanese mugwort dumpling called a cao zai guo, which is usually filled with sweet red bean paste.

This pizza is stuffed and covered with the traditional ingredients of bean paste and shredded dried daikon radish, but is topped hash browns and stir-fried prawns. But those additions aren’t the biggest draw of the creation.

Instead of a traditional circle, this pizza is shaped like a turtle, with a round shell surrounded by four flippers and a head. The head is notably covered with green mogwort mochi and red bean paste, making it look like the headband of a Ninja Turtle.

The result, according to Imai, is a cheesy delicacy that creates “a delicious sweet-and-salty flavor combination.”

This isn’t the first time that Pizza Hut has shown its affinity for the Turtles, as the chain had a special offering last year to go along with the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

But none of their previous collaborations can touch a creation that puts a cheesy version of Donatello on your plate.