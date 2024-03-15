Little Caesars fans can’t get enough of new $4 Crazy Puffs

Fans of Little Caesars can’t get enough of the chain’s new $3.99 ‘Crazy Puffs,’ which are going viral as foodies flock to social media to buzz about the chain’s new edible offering.

Little Caesars is a favorite among fast food lovers for its affordable, tasty pizzas. Who can resist a Hot-N-Ready pie, or an order of ‘crazy bread,’ for that matter?

While the pizza chain has cemented itself as an affordable option for Americans throughout the decades thanks to its tasty items, the company has now introduced a brand-new offering that’s taking social media by storm.

In March 2024, Little Caesars unveiled its latest culinary treat — ‘Crazy Puffs.’ Customers can nab a batch of four pepperoni or cheese Crazy Puffs for just $3.99… and fast foodies can’t get enough of them.

Little Caesars Little Caesars’ new Crazy Puffs are going viral.

Little Caesars’ Crazy Puffs take social media by storm

Little Caesars’ Crazy Puffs are stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and pizza sauce, and come topped with its classic buttery garlic flavored drizzle, Italian herb and parmesan seasoning.

It’s clear that these new puffs have become an instant favorite judging by peoples’ posts on social media.

“Not gonna lie, the Crazy Puffs from Little Caesars were 12/10,” one fan rated.

“The Little Caesars Crazy Puffs are quite possibly the most elevated cuisine I’ve had,” another claimed.

“Those Crazy Puffs from Little Caesars just changed my brain chemistry,” another wrote.

“Whatever you expect those Little Caesars Crazy Puffs to taste like, they’re actually 100x better than that!” another praised.

Even YouTube-famous food reviewer ‘ReviewBrah’ shared his take on the new pizza puffs, who claimed that despite their “unassuming” appearance, said he was “pleasantly surprised” by Little Casears latest initiative.

It’s looking like this is a major win for the pizza place as more and more foodies are deciding what their dinners are going to be tonight — a Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready with a side order of Crazy Puffs.