Domino’s is adding shrimp to pizza with new menu items

Popular fast food chain Domino’s is adding several new items to its menu – and one of them involves a massive portion or shrimp.

Domino’s Pizza announced on the 29th that it will release “Three Sonny Edition” inspired by Son Heung-min, its exclusive model, on May 31.

Son Heung-min is a professional footballer, known for playing for South Korea’s national team. Now, he’s teaming up with Domino’s to release a new fast food creation – shrimp pizza.

That’s right – if you want to sample this culinary delight, you might need to hop on a plane, as it’s only sold in Korea. The “Sonny Shrimp Kick” pizza only sells L-size pizza and can be bought at a 20% discount when applying membership benefits.”Sonny Fish and Chips” costs 7,700 won and “Sonny Side-up Pasta costs 9,800 won. $5.60 and $7.12 in USD, respectively.

Domino’s Pizza’s “Sonny Shrimp Kick” pizza is based on a combination of spicy arabita sauce and soft and sweet ricotta cheese, with tail shrimp toppings.

It also has fish-based fries, called “Sonny Fish and Chips”. These involve plain cajun wedges, along with a white-fish topping. In addition to this, Domino’s has a “Sonny Side Up Pasta,” which contains sweet ricotta cheese, quattro cheese fondue, and pepper sausage.

Domino’s Domino’s also introduced a volcano themed pizza this year

The “Sonny 7 Days” promotion that’s being rolled out means that anybody who orders seven pizzas will be automatically entered into a competition to win a soccer ball signed by Son Heung-min, as well as 25% discount coupons.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen some bizarre releases from Domino’s. Back in January Domino’s Japan released a cheesy volcano pizza, that really got people talking.