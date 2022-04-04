G FUEL actually adds Naruto Miso Ramen flavor after April Fools prank

G FUEL Energy has revealed the Naruto Miso Ramen flavor the company announced as an April Fools prank is actually in production, with pre-orders being available.

Since its introduction in 2012, G FUEL Energy has taken over the esports world by providing sponsorships to organizations like FaZe Clan and big-name content creators like NICKMERCS and xQc.

In 2021, the company shocked fans by announcing ‘Sanic Chili Dogs’ — an internet meme inspired play on their existing partnership with Sonic The Hedgehog — that actually was released.

G FUEL is back at it again this year with Miso Ramen, their second Naruto-inspired flavor, and it’s officially up for pre-order for those who signed up for the waitlist on April 1.

G FUEL actually creates Naruto Miso Ramen flavor

On April 1, 2022, the official G FUEL Twitter account revealed the first-ever energy drink that tastes like Naruto’s favorite food: Miso Ramen. This collaboration came just weeks after they released Sage Mode, a pomelo white peach flavor in a partnership with the anime series.

Alongside the flavor reveal, they opened up an early access waitlist for those looking to buy the potential product. While the tweet says: “This is not an April Fools Day joke btw,” fans were still skeptical about the release.

On April 4, G FUEL revealed that fans who signed up for the early access waitlist can begin making their purchase — placing the final nail needed to confirm that they’re producing the April Fools prank flavor for the second year in a row.

🚨 𝐏𝐑𝐄-𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓: MISO RAMEN #GFUEL Collector's Box Pre-Order emails are now being sent out to Waitlist Members! 📥 To access your Pre-Order, check your email inbox! Due to high demand, this product may sell out before you are notified! Orders ship out in July! pic.twitter.com/XmVTjZclEB — G FUEL® (@GFuelEnergy) April 4, 2022

Up for grabs is the company’s infamous collectors box covered in Naruto Shippuden artwork similar to the tub of powder, with a matching 12oz shaker displaying Naruto holding a bowl of Miso Ramen.

Fans react to G FUEL’s Miso Ramen flavor

As soon as G FUEL announced their April fools joke, fans took to the comments with their thoughts, with many skeptical but believing the flavor its actually in production.

Twitter user King George said: “I feel like this is an April Fools joke but we did get the Chili Dog flavor so I think it’s also real.”

I feel like this is an April Fools joke but we did get the chili dog flavor so I think it’s also real lol. — KingGeorge (@KingGeorge) April 1, 2022

YouTuber Chloe Donald and many others began to question whether or not the flavor could actually be used in cooking. While others were simply not willing to try out the product.

@RomanAtwood @brittneyatwood perhaps it will taste like bone broth!? 😳 — Chloe Donald 🌸 (@ChloeDonald_) April 1, 2022

I’d use this instead of the Maruchan flavor packets and make energy ramen 😈 — Aidan TGU (@TGUmbreon) April 1, 2022

After trying the Chili Dog flavor… I think I’m good. Not going to tempt fate twice. — Saikai (@Saikai) April 1, 2022

While the fan’s reactions are mixed, it appears that most people are willing to at least give the Miso Ramen flavor a shot.