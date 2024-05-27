Dominos takes controversial pizzas to new level with pineapple crust

Domino’s is now injecting pineapple and mozzarella right into your pizza crust for those who like a Hawaiian pie.

Those who want to try this bizarre creation will have to travel to do so though, because, for the moment, it’s only available in Japan for a limited time.

The popular pizza chain has weighed in on the age-old debate that has divided people for decades – Does pineapple belong on pizza?

It seems that Domino’s has chosen a side in this debate, because their new pineapple crust is filled with cheese and pineapple sauce.

They have also launched a faux-election, in which fans can vote on this topic once and for all, and to celebrate, they’ve also launched two pineapple-heavy pizzas.

Article continues after ad

Domino’s Japan How do you feel about pineapple on pizza?

The Tropical Twist Quattro pairs the pineapple crust with the following four pizza combinations: Tropical, spicy, garlic master, Korean short ribs.

The Extreme Pineapple Twist Quattro is aimed at die-hard pineapple lovers, as it contains the following four pizza combos: Ham and pineapple, ham, pineapple, and jalapeño, beef short ribs and pineapple, and pineapple, smoked bacon and BBQ sauce.

Article continues after ad

If you still can’t decide on what side of the debate you stand, you can also get tropical cheese twist bread that comes with a pineapple dipping sauce.

And to quench that all down, go for the premium tropical coconut shake that tastes like a piña colada.

Article continues after ad

This pizza crust was teased in Canada on April Fools’ Day, but the caption read – “Available for a limited time, like, very, very limited…like, never.”

Japan is taking this well past the prank stage though, and their pineapple stuffed crust also contains coconut shavings….

Coconut on pizza has the potential to cause an even bigger debate than the pineapple one, but Domino’s says it was included during the testing phase of this menu to get the pineapple flavour just right. Whether you love pineapple or not, it’s definitely a bold new product that’s set to cause debate. If you really want to weigh-in, you can even vote at voting booths in Domino’s stores in Tokyo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’d rather just stick to your pineapple-less crust in the US, find out how you can never pay full price for a pizza again.