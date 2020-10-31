 LIRIK slams "ridiculous" Twitch DMCA strikes after wiping his channel - Dexerto
LIRIK slams “ridiculous” Twitch DMCA strikes after wiping his channel

Published: 31/Oct/2020 15:21

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer LIRIK next to the Twitch logo
Instagram: lirik

Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid was left upset after the newly introduced DMCA crackdowns on the platform meant one of his old videos was given a copyright strike, thereby forcing him to “nuke” his old content in order to protect his channel.

Many streamers and fans alike were left furious when people revealed they were receiving DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedown requests from Twitch, particularly with regard to the playing of music.

However, the DMCA strikes were not just affecting recent content. VODs dating back years were being flagged for playing copyrighted music, no matter how briefly.

Devastatingly, this means many streamers have been left with no choice but to delete colossal amounts of old content, as it’s impossible to sift through each VOD individually before Twitch flags it.

Image of Twitch streamer LIRIK
LIRIK
LIRIK has garnered a huge amount of popularity over his nine years on the platform.

LIRIK receives a DMCA copyright strike

Many creators announced that they would be having to purge their channels, like Pokimane who said she would be removing her past VODs after rumors circulated that LIRIK would need to do the same.

LIRIK is a hugely popular streamer with over 2.7 million followers on his Twitch channel, playing a huge variety of games for his thriving community of supporters. He’s been on the platform since 2011, naturally meaning he’s built a substantial backlog of content over that time.

In his October 30 stream, he said: “I had to nuke everything yesterday. All VODs, all clips were deleted. I feel like my channel’s naked. Oh my god, it f***ing hurt so bad man but it had to happen. Like everything f***ing nuked.”

Explaining the reason he’d finally decided to purge his channel, Lirik added: “I got one strike yesterday from a 2016 clip for a DMX song. And it’s like what? I don’t remember. When the f**k did I play DMX? It’s just ridiculous.”

LIRIK along with his mods are saving the VOD files and uploading them to YouTube, but with 9 years of content to go through, the task will be a mammoth undertaking.

The move will no doubt add fuel to the anger towards Twitch for the sudden and rather unforgiving DMCA takedowns, but whether the process will be changed as a result of the outrage remains to be seen.

Call of Duty

Small Warzone streamer gets 3 million Twitch followers overnight

Published: 31/Oct/2020 13:26

by Connor Bennett
Twitch streamer NeonSniperPanda and the Twitch logo
Instagram: NeonSniperPanda/Twitch

A Warzone streamer has been thrust into the top 30 of most followed Twitch streamers after receiving a huge, and unusual, boost in one go. 

Building up a following and community on Twitch can, obviously, be a slog if you’re starting from scratch. Streamers can stream for weeks and months on end without even having their talents recognized and blow up in popularity like others. 

Some others can take shortcuts, be it because they have a following on another platform, or because they decide to inflate it with fake accounts. 

This has happened before, with casino accounts smashing records in a bid to advertise their platform, while smaller streamers have been hit with huge boosts in an attempt to troll them for one reason or another. 

Screenshot showing the fastest growing Twitch streamers for October
Screenshot via TwitchMetrics
NeonSniperPanda has become the fastest growing streamer for October.

Warzone streamer NeonSniperPanda has become the newest content creator to be struck by these boosts, as his channel has rocketed into the top 30 of most-followed Twitch streamers. 

The streamer, who had previously built up a modest following of nearly 10,500, received the unusual boost in early October, jumping up to over 3.3 million followers. 

As previously mentioned, this figure puts him up there with some of Twitch’s biggest names like Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha and Spanish content creator Ibai, though, NeonSniperPanda hasn’t inflated the figures himself. 

Screenshot showing Twitch channel and their followers
Screenshot via TwitchMetrics
NeonSniperPanda jumped up over 3.3 million followers on Twitch.

The Warzone streamer has called on Twitch a number of times to help him out, noting that he’d been botted out of the blue and given the ridiculous amount of followers.

“Yo quick reminder, I was follow botted 3.3 million and there’s no way to delete them @TwitchSupport @Twitch can you help me out bro bro,” he tweeted. 

Previously, the aileybeanssa channel had been hit with a similar botting, as they rose up to have over 4.64 million Twitch followers in September. However, those figures have since been removed. 

Given that Twitch has been able to scrub channels of botted followers, they should be able to do the same for NeonSniperPanda, but it remains to be seen as and when they might do so.