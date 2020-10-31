Small Warzone streamer gets 3 million Twitch followers overnight - Dexerto

A Warzone streamer has been thrust into the top 30 of most followed Twitch streamers after receiving a huge, and unusual, boost in one go.

Building up a following and community on Twitch can, obviously, be a slog if you’re starting from scratch. Streamers can stream for weeks and months on end without even having their talents recognized and blow up in popularity like others.

Some others can take shortcuts, be it because they have a following on another platform, or because they decide to inflate it with fake accounts.

This has happened before, with casino accounts smashing records in a bid to advertise their platform, while smaller streamers have been hit with huge boosts in an attempt to troll them for one reason or another.

Warzone streamer NeonSniperPanda has become the newest content creator to be struck by these boosts, as his channel has rocketed into the top 30 of most-followed Twitch streamers.

The streamer, who had previously built up a modest following of nearly 10,500, received the unusual boost in early October, jumping up to over 3.3 million followers.

As previously mentioned, this figure puts him up there with some of Twitch’s biggest names like Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha and Spanish content creator Ibai, though, NeonSniperPanda hasn’t inflated the figures himself.

The Warzone streamer has called on Twitch a number of times to help him out, noting that he’d been botted out of the blue and given the ridiculous amount of followers.

“Yo quick reminder, I was follow botted 3.3 million and there’s no way to delete them @TwitchSupport @Twitch can you help me out bro bro,” he tweeted.

Yo quick reminder i was follow botted 3.3 million and theres no way to delete them @TwitchSupport @Twitch can you help me out bro bro. I will gift you a sub to @Ninja no cap — NSP (@NeonSniperPanda) October 26, 2020

Previously, the aileybeanssa channel had been hit with a similar botting, as they rose up to have over 4.64 million Twitch followers in September. However, those figures have since been removed.

Given that Twitch has been able to scrub channels of botted followers, they should be able to do the same for NeonSniperPanda, but it remains to be seen as and when they might do so.