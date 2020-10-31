 Small Warzone streamer gets 3 million Twitch followers overnight - Dexerto
Small Warzone streamer gets 3 million Twitch followers overnight

Published: 31/Oct/2020 13:26

by Connor Bennett
A Warzone streamer has been thrust into the top 30 of most followed Twitch streamers after receiving a huge, and unusual, boost in one go. 

Building up a following and community on Twitch can, obviously, be a slog if you’re starting from scratch. Streamers can stream for weeks and months on end without even having their talents recognized and blow up in popularity like others. 

Some others can take shortcuts, be it because they have a following on another platform, or because they decide to inflate it with fake accounts. 

This has happened before, with casino accounts smashing records in a bid to advertise their platform, while smaller streamers have been hit with huge boosts in an attempt to troll them for one reason or another. 

Screenshot showing the fastest growing Twitch streamers for October
NeonSniperPanda has become the fastest growing streamer for October.

Warzone streamer NeonSniperPanda has become the newest content creator to be struck by these boosts, as his channel has rocketed into the top 30 of most-followed Twitch streamers. 

The streamer, who had previously built up a modest following of nearly 10,500, received the unusual boost in early October, jumping up to over 3.3 million followers. 

As previously mentioned, this figure puts him up there with some of Twitch’s biggest names like Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha and Spanish content creator Ibai, though, NeonSniperPanda hasn’t inflated the figures himself. 

Screenshot showing Twitch channel and their followers
NeonSniperPanda jumped up over 3.3 million followers on Twitch.

The Warzone streamer has called on Twitch a number of times to help him out, noting that he’d been botted out of the blue and given the ridiculous amount of followers.

“Yo quick reminder, I was follow botted 3.3 million and there’s no way to delete them @TwitchSupport @Twitch can you help me out bro bro,” he tweeted. 

Previously, the aileybeanssa channel had been hit with a similar botting, as they rose up to have over 4.64 million Twitch followers in September. However, those figures have since been removed. 

Given that Twitch has been able to scrub channels of botted followers, they should be able to do the same for NeonSniperPanda, but it remains to be seen as and when they might do so.

Renegades announce new CoD roster ahead of second Challengers season

Published: 31/Oct/2020 14:17 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 14:20

by Joe Craven
Esports organisation Renegades have revealed their Call of Duty roster for the second season of the CDL’s Challengers Series, including players from last year’s Paris Legion roster. 

The switch from the Call of Duty World League to the Call of Duty League represents the greatest shake-up competitive CoD has ever seen. While latter tournaments in the CWL involved an amateur tournament running parallel to the main one, the introduction of Challengers’ Series gives a greater formalisation to competition below the best of the best.

With franchised spots in the CDL costing millions, it’s no surprise that some big name esports organisations have found themselves competing in the Challengers Series. One of these orgs is Renegades, the Detroit-based esports team that has come in and out of competitive CoD in recent years.

Renegades logo against black backrgound
Renegades have come and gone from the Call of Duty pro scene in the past.

On October 31, they announced their CoD roster for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War season, which will be the second season of the CDL and its accompanying Challenger Series.

Perhaps the biggest name in the new roster is Luke ‘Louqa’ Rigas, who represented Paris Legion in the CDL last year. It was an up-and-down year for the Paris Legion, who managed a second place finish at the online CDL Week 12 London event.

He is also joined by ex-Paris teammate Conrad ‘Shockz’ Rymarek, who is best known for his five years with Australian organisation Mindfreak from 2014 to 2019.

Rounding off the roster are Lincoln ‘Fighta’ Ferguson and Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari, making a fully Australian roster. The nationalities of all players means they will likely compete in the APAC region of the Challengers Series.

While Shockz and Louqa come off the back of mixed fortunes in the CDL, Fighta and Pred both joined Renegades in January of 2020. In the somewhat weaker field of APAC competition, their Renegades roster dominated the region’s Challenger tournaments during the Modern Warfare season.

Replacing half the team with CDL standard pros means it’s likely we’ll see similar domination this year, barring any shock performances from the other APAC teams.