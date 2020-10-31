Mukbang YouTuber devastated as cheese fondue attempt ends in disaster - Dexerto

A mukbang YouTuber called Tasty Hoon is going hugely viral after his attempt at putting cheese in a fondue machine went hilariously wrong, leaving him and his viewers bewildered.

In recent years, the mukbang format has garnered insane popularity, spreading to just about every corner of the internet. The video style originated in Korea, the word mukbang (먹방) being a portmanteau of the Korean words for eat, and broadcast.

It involves the host of the video or stream eating an enormous amount of food on camera, often with a high-quality microphone to capture the raw eating sounds (a big part of the fun for some,) while interacting with their audience.

While the eating show format has spread globally, Korea is often revered as having the best mukbangs of them all, the ambitious amounts of food and varying cuisines proving to be hugely entertaining for the droves of people who love that style of content.

Tasty Hoon is one such YouTuber who wanted to give the mouthwatering content a go, making his attempt at a cheese fondue machine paired with fried chicken. But the results weren’t quite as dreamy as he perhaps expected.

After pouring the delicious-looking melted cheese into the bottom of the fondue machine everything was looking to be going to plan, but the second he hit the on-button, it seemed to be struggling a bit with the rather thick cheese.

Things quickly took a turn for the worse when the center of the machine start to actually lift off from the device altogether, and globs of cheese started to spin around at frightening speeds. As parts of the machine started to fall off, the cheese did not stop spinning, until eventually every bit of the previously delicious looking stuff had been flung across the room.

Topic starts at 1:01

As Hoon finally turned the machine off, it wasn’t quite clear whether he was on the brink of laughter or tears – though understandably it was most likely both.

But not one to be beaten by a haywire fondue machine, he picked bits of the once airborne cheese off the table and began to eat it alongside his chicken. Just not in the way that he’d originally intended.

The clip went crazy on Twitter, with one tweet sharing the food disaster garnering a whopping 370,000 likes and 114,000 retweets.

Thinking about the guy that put cheese in a chocolate fountain pic.twitter.com/jZQ1krWcvI — Parker (@panoparker) October 29, 2020

In the comments, Hoon thanked everyone for enjoying the video and remarked that he was surprised to wake up and find he’d become a star overnight.

He also hinted that he’d give the cheese fountain another try soon, so no doubt people are anticipating what could be an equally hilarious sequel.