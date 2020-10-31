 Mukbang YouTuber devastated as cheese fondue attempt ends in disaster - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Mukbang YouTuber devastated as cheese fondue attempt ends in disaster

Published: 31/Oct/2020 11:37

by Georgina Smith
Mukbang YouTuber Tasty Hoon with cheese fondue
YouTube: Tasty Hoon

Share

A mukbang YouTuber called Tasty Hoon is going hugely viral after his attempt at putting cheese in a fondue machine went hilariously wrong, leaving him and his viewers bewildered.

In recent years, the mukbang format has garnered insane popularity, spreading to just about every corner of the internet. The video style originated in Korea, the word mukbang (먹방) being a portmanteau of the Korean words for eat, and broadcast.

It involves the host of the video or stream eating an enormous amount of food on camera, often with a high-quality microphone to capture the raw eating sounds (a big part of the fun for some,) while interacting with their audience.

While the eating show format has spread globally, Korea is often revered as having the best mukbangs of them all, the ambitious amounts of food and varying cuisines proving to be hugely entertaining for the droves of people who love that style of content.

Tasty Hoon shows a close up of the kingcrab
YouTube: Tasty Hoon
Tasty Hoon has tried several delicious looking foods in his short time on YouTube.

Tasty Hoon is one such YouTuber who wanted to give the mouthwatering content a go, making his attempt at a cheese fondue machine paired with fried chicken. But the results weren’t quite as dreamy as he perhaps expected.

After pouring the delicious-looking melted cheese into the bottom of the fondue machine everything was looking to be going to plan, but the second he hit the on-button, it seemed to be struggling a bit with the rather thick cheese.

Things quickly took a turn for the worse when the center of the machine start to actually lift off from the device altogether, and globs of cheese started to spin around at frightening speeds. As parts of the machine started to fall off, the cheese did not stop spinning, until eventually every bit of the previously delicious looking stuff had been flung across the room.

Topic starts at 1:01

As Hoon finally turned the machine off, it wasn’t quite clear whether he was on the brink of laughter or tears – though understandably it was most likely both.

But not one to be beaten by a haywire fondue machine, he picked bits of the once airborne cheese off the table and began to eat it alongside his chicken. Just not in the way that he’d originally intended.

The clip went crazy on Twitter, with one tweet sharing the food disaster garnering a whopping 370,000 likes and 114,000 retweets.

In the comments, Hoon thanked everyone for enjoying the video and remarked that he was surprised to wake up and find he’d become a star overnight.

He also hinted that he’d give the cheese fountain another try soon, so no doubt people are anticipating what could be an equally hilarious sequel.

Entertainment

This Instagram influencer isn’t a real person: Who is Imma?

Published: 31/Oct/2020 11:14

by Luke Edwards
virtual influencer imma
Aww

Share

instagram Seraphine

The current worldwide outbreak has pushed companies towards using automatically immune virtual influencers to promote their products on platforms like Instagram. Could influencers like Aww’s Imma be here to stay for the long run?

When Riot Games released an Instagram account for LoL Seraphine, it turned out to be a marked change in how the game was marketed. Normally, Riot would tease future champions through some sort of in-game easter egg or a cinematic trailer.

Seraphine was instantly different. A series of cryptic Instagram posts culminated in the collaboration of the character with virtual pop group K/DA. She was released as a playable character as part of patch 10.22, in the days leading up to the 2020 Worlds finals, with the song MORE released by K/DA the same day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

some things never change, like oversleeping for practice

A post shared by Seraphine (@seradotwav) on

Seraphine’s release seems to be part of a general trend towards creating virtual characters, celebrities, and influencers who aren’t restricted by the bounds of reality.

All the fuss about virtual Instagram influencer Imma

Given the current situation, some brands have turned to promoting their products through virtual influencers like Imma. Originally an art project, Imma’s popularity has snowballed into an Instagram page with over 300k followers, and sponsored posts from companies as large as Porsche.

Christopher Travers, the founder of virtualhumans.org, has suggested to Bloomberg that virtual influencers could be here to stay.

“Virtual influencers, while fake, have real business potential,” he said.

“They are cheaper to work with than humans in the long term, are 100% controllable, can appear in many places at once, and, most importantly, they never age or die.”

While this makes sense business-wise, it’s important to consider the ethical side of recruiting robots to humans. You only have to look at the Black Mirror episode ‘Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too’, where Miley Cyrus’ character gets replaced by a digital version of herself when she rebels against her bosses, for a warning about the unethical side of replacing human celebrities with digital versions.

Regardless, creating fictional influencers has worked well for companies like art toys producer Superplastic. They created Instagram accounts for its characters Janky and Guggimon to market their products and give the characters more personality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

VOTE IF U LUV ME ❤️ if ur not alredy registerd go to vote.org an do the dang thang! evn i did it!! its tht frikin easy!!

A post shared by Janky (@janky) on

Creating virtual influencers looks like a marketing strategy that will keep getting bigger, especially as worldwide restrictions on travel remain in place over winter.