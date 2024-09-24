TikTok’s ‘she deserved the purse’ trend leads viewers to give back in major way

After a mom faced the decision to buy something for herself or her child, the ‘she deserved the purse’ trend took off on TikTok where viewers are giving back in a major, and surprising way.

Earlier this September, TikTok user Danaesha Gonzalez was shopping inside a supermarket when she came across a luxurious purse in the baby section.

Daneasha quickly sympathized with the mom who had to make the choice between buying the purse for herself or buying baby products, as the accessory was placed right next to baby lotion.

She quickly took to TikTok to share the heartbreaking moment, which then prompted the ‘she deserved the purse’ trend.

After gaining over 20M views, saddened TikTok users commented how the mother’s sacrifice brought tears to their eyes.

Soon after going viral, many viewers took the initiative to give back to struggling moms who might face the same ‘this or that’ moment while shopping.

In doing so, many people began placing cash and gift cards under the lids of baby formula as well as in items like diaper boxes and just about anything with an opening.

TikTok user Yolanda Diaz and her loved one were among those who partook in the ‘she deserved the purse’ trend.

In her viral video, she and her friend put $20 bills under several containers of baby formula. She also placed money inside boxes of diapers and between baby wipes on the shelves.

“She deserved the purse has got to be one of the best trends this app has seen,” she captioned her viral clip.

TikToker Lauren Meadows also partook in the trend. “As soon as I saw the ‘she deserved the purse’ trend, I knew I had to participate,” she said.

During her video, Lauren could be seen buying a gift card and placing it inside a lucky mom’s soon-to-be box of diapers.

“I feel really fortunate that I am able to do this trend. And if you’re not able to do it, it’s totally fine,” she said. “This is just something that, I think, has been spreading awareness of how selfless moms can be. And, if you can today, tell a mom she’s doing a good job.”

The ‘she deserved the purse’ trend isn’t the only reason for TikTokers to have given back, either. In June, an Uber Eats driver placed a note inside a customer’s order detailing how he needed extra money for his upcoming wedding.

The customer then took to TikTok to share the message, leading to many social media users donating to his Venmo in honor of his wedding.