YouTuber Corpse Husband explains why he won't do a face reveal yet - Dexerto

Rising content creator Corpse Husband has opened up on why he’s hesitant to do a face reveal, after exploding in popularity on YouTube with his music and Among Us collaborations.

With Among Us continuing to take over sites like Twitch and YouTube, many of the biggest personalities in gaming have flocked to the party game for some back-stabbing fun.

While different creators have seen a rise in viewership on the game, Corpse Husband, a music artist and YouTuber, has taken the game by storm after leaving the likes of AOC, PewDiePie, and more stunned with the sound of his voice.

From the collaborations, Corpse Husband has taken off to a new level, becoming one of the fastest-growing YouTubers on the platform. After picking up over 2.4 million new subscribers in October alone, he is currently sitting at 4.1 million subscribers, all without ever showing his face on camera.

However, the star’s meteoric rise has not come without its downsides, and Corpse recently reflected on his success and the pressure that has been surrounding him in recent months.

The YouTuber revealed on November 4, that he would love to talk with other stars that have been in his position and how they dealt with the rapid change in fame, calling out to the likes of young superstar Billie Eilish.

I would love to have a conversation w/ @billieeilish or something about how tf she coped with coming up so quick because this shit is hell behind the scenes lmao. So much wild shit goes on. I can't imagine my physical appearance being out there on top of that, sounds crazy — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) November 4, 2020

“I would love to have a conversation with Billie Eilish or something about how the f*** she coped with coming up so quick, because this shit is hell behind the scenes,” he explained.“So much wild s*** goes on.”

He also added that the extra pressure of having his physical appearance revealed to the world would be unimaginable to him during the ongoing adjustment to his newly-found fame.

“I can’t imagine my physical appearance being out there on top of that, sounds crazy,” he simply explained.

While a face reveal does not appear to be on the cards for Corpse Husband anytime soon, fans will just have to wait and see if he chooses to do so down the line.