 YouTuber Corpse Husband explains why he won't do a face reveal yet - Dexerto
YouTuber Corpse Husband explains why he won’t do a face reveal yet

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:08 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 14:24

by Daniel Cleary
Corpse Husband

Rising content creator Corpse Husband has opened up on why he’s hesitant to do a face reveal, after exploding in popularity on YouTube with his music and Among Us collaborations.

With Among Us continuing to take over sites like Twitch and YouTube, many of the biggest personalities in gaming have flocked to the party game for some back-stabbing fun.

While different creators have seen a rise in viewership on the game, Corpse Husband, a music artist and YouTuber, has taken the game by storm after leaving the likes of AOC, PewDiePie, and more stunned with the sound of his voice.

Among Us has seen lobbies packed with the biggest content creators in gaming.

From the collaborations, Corpse Husband has taken off to a new level, becoming one of the fastest-growing YouTubers on the platform. After picking up over 2.4 million new subscribers in October alone, he is currently sitting at 4.1 million subscribers, all without ever showing his face on camera.

However, the star’s meteoric rise has not come without its downsides, and Corpse recently reflected on his success and the pressure that has been surrounding him in recent months.

The YouTuber revealed on November 4, that he would love to talk with other stars that have been in his position and how they dealt with the rapid change in fame, calling out to the likes of young superstar Billie Eilish.

“I would love to have a conversation with Billie Eilish or something about how the f*** she coped with coming up so quick, because this shit is hell behind the scenes,” he explained.“So much wild s*** goes on.”

He also added that the extra pressure of having his physical appearance revealed to the world would be unimaginable to him during the ongoing adjustment to his newly-found fame.

“I can’t imagine my physical appearance being out there on top of that, sounds crazy,” he simply explained.

While a face reveal does not appear to be on the cards for Corpse Husband anytime soon, fans will just have to wait and see if he chooses to do so down the line.

Addison Rae & Bryce Hall’s relationship timeline – are they dating?

Published: 5/Nov/2020 13:04 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 13:07

by Georgina Smith
Addison Rae Bryce Hall TikTok

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, known by some as ‘Braddison,’ have certainly sparked the internet’s curiosity. The TikTok stars’ on-again-off-again relationship has been confusing, to say the least, but fans remain invested in the pair’s journey. Here’s a rundown of the key moments.

October and November 2019

Bryce and Addison began to spark fan theories when they started collaborating on TikToks together. While their videos were lighthearted, the pair were seen to be getting rather close, lip-syncing to TikTok sounds about relationships,  leaving fans of both stars in a frenzy.

@brycehall@addisonre♬ Hate Me – Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD

@brycehallum @addisonre♬ Again – Fetty Wap

January 2020

After months of speculation, Bryce seemed to confirm that there was something going on between the pair when he posted a series of Instagram pictures of “new years kisses” with several of his guy friends. The final picture was him and Addison.

 

swipe to see all my new years kisses

However things were made slightly confusing later in the month on January 30 when Bryce tweeted that “Addison and I are NOT dating! She’s doing her own thing and I’m doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!” seemingly putting a stop to the rumors fuelled by their flirty TikToks.

April 2020

Despite the pair no longer being together, Bryce still managed to melt hearts with stories about Addison when he claimed in an interview that she is “the best girl I’ve ever had” but still explained that there’s “nothing going on between them” and they’re still just friends.

 

Bryce says Addison is the best girl he’s had!👀

May 2020

While rumors they were getting back together bubbled under the surface, Addison’s mom Sheri responded to a comment claiming the pair seeing each other again with a blunt “they are not together.”

 

– sent in.

July 2020

After months of posting TikToks together again, Bryce confirmed on the Mom’s Basement podcast that he and Addison were “testing the waters. We were kind of a thing, back in November. We were busy — super busy. And then quarantine happened. Less busy. That’s all. …It’s hard to find somebody out in LA, especially.”

The comment seemed to be a good indication that the pair were involved with each other in some respect, though it was far from confirmation of a relationship.

August 2020

Following Addison deleting a picture of her and Bryce, along with a series of cryptic tweets from both stars, many fans assumed the pair had broken things off for good. The pair also decided to take things offline, with Addison posting a picture of them in a car with the caption “Handling things privately and off social media just like you guys said.”

September 2020

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Addison confirmed what many fans had suspected. “There was a lot of times when we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just a confusing situation,” she explained. “Right now we’re just kind of both deciding that there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on.”

She finished by saying that “at the end of the day, we’re both still wishing the best for each other, and still friends.”

November 2020

Just as it was looking as though Braddison was done for good, fan theories fired back up again when the pair posted images of them working out together, with one picture even showing Bryce kissing Addison’s head.

 

#addisonrae and #brycehall today 👀

The pair also shared some adorable Halloween snaps, and were even caught sharing a kiss outside Saddle Ranch by the Hollywood Fix, leaving fans stunned.

J + H

However, as the past has shown, the two TikTok stars appear to be close even when they are just friends, so whether this can be read into is unclear. They also seem to be taking a more private approach these days when it comes to matters of their supposed relationship, so confirmation may not be on the horizon.

But one thing is for sure: Braddison shippers are very much thriving and are keeping a keen eye out for any further news on the pair.