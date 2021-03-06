LilyPichu says Twitch is "not doing anything" to protect her from stalker and harasser - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki said that Twitch is not doing anything to help her with a harasser and stalker who keeps bombarding her channel with messages.

A goal of every Twitch streamer is to foster a solid community that tunes for every stream and, for the most part, isn’t all that toxic.

However, popularity always brings some unwanted attention and unusual characters – especially for female streamers. Plenty of female creators have spoken out about being stalked and harassed, with some going to law enforcement to do something about it.

LilyPichu is in a similarly tough situation. During her March 5 stream, the OfflineTV member revealed she’s been harassed for a while by one male chatter, who keeps flooding her chat and email inbox. However, she says Twitch hasn’t been able to do anything about it.

“I have recorded everything and I tried telling Twitch and I tried saying ‘hey can you do something?’ but they’re not doing anything, nothing really happening,” Lily said during her stream. “This guy’s just going to make accounts until the end of time and get banned over and over again. That’s just what it is.”

The popular OfflineTV creator added that she’s asked for an IP ban so that the guy is forced to stop making accounts, but Twitch said they can’t do that. “The only other solution is sub-only chat but I don’t want to DonoWall people who want to chat and stuff, you know,” Lily added.

“It’s not a big deal because he’s writing the same s**t every time. At this point it’s boring. But like, if you’re in my position, what do you do? I don’t even check my emails anymore because he spams my inbox.”

Some of her fans were left confused as to why Twitch are not taking stronger action, seeing as the harassment is happening on their platform.

Other female creators have gone to the police to get help with similar situations, and Valkyrae even noted that she would have gotten the FBI involved if a death threat was made by her stalker.

Fans will be hoping that Twitch is able to take a new approach to help not only Lily, but other content creators in similar situations.