LilyPichu reveals why OfflineTV won’t be living together anymore: “It’s really sad”

Twitch streamer LilyPichu surprised viewers when she revealed that OfflineTV members are going to move out of their content house soon. The popular group will no longer live together.

Two years after moving into a new content house in 2019, Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has revealed that OfflineTV is actually planning on ditching the collaborative space soon.

According to the streamer, fellow members Scarra, Disguised Toast, Michael Reeves, and Yvonne will all move out and live separately in their own places.

OfflineTV are going to live separately

During her December 16 broadcast, LilyPichu surprised viewers when she announced that OfflineTV as a whole is leaving their content house. “I can technically announce this now. I don’t think it’s a secret or anything,” she said. “I don’t know if everyone wanted to announce it together. But we aren’t going to be in this house anymore and everyone is going their own way.”

The voice actor and streamer then clarified that everyone will still be in Los Angeles. “We’ll all be in LA. We will be close to each other, it’s just we will be living in separate apartments,” she continued. “But there might be like a place where we do shoots and stuff like that. And yeah, we are all just gonna move out.”

Lily then opened up to viewers about how she feels emotionally about the major shakeup in the group, before explaining why the changes are happening. “It’s sad. It is very bittersweet. But.. I think people just wanted to try new things. So, yeah. People just wanted to try new things. We’ve been living together for four years.”

This isn’t the first time OfflineTV members have moved out. In June 2021, Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys decided to rent her own place instead of living in the content house. Jeremy ‘Disguised’ Toast Wang also briefly moved back to Canada when he was on hiatus from streaming. However, this is the first time the group as a whole has decided to live separately.

Interestingly, William ‘Scarra’ Li predicted that OfflineTV wouldn’t “last much longer” during a 2021 stream. “All good things come to an end, and every year I’m always happy if it lasts one more year,” he said. At the time, Toast agreed and added, “We can’t have a house where each of us have wives, husbands, our kids, and our pets living in one place.”

According to LilyPichu, she will hopefully be moved into her new apartment by December 19. As far as whether she will live with her boyfriend Miachel Reeves, she jokingly told viewers “That is none your business!” before breaking into laughter.