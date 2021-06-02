Pokimane explains why she's not moving back to the OfflineTV house - Dexerto

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys told Mizkif that she’s decided not to move back into the OfflineTV house in favor of living by herself, explaining that she wants to give it a go for at least six months to see if she likes it.

In March 2021, Pokimane flirted with the idea of moving back into the OfflineTV house once her lease with beloved roommates Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, Janet ‘xChocobars’ Rose, and Starsmitten expires.

But now that their tenure has just about run its course, Valkyrae revealed they’ve all got their “own plans” in mind and want to start a “new chapter”. For now at least, it seems like Pokimane’s next step is to try living alone, at least for a time.

Advertisement

“I found an apartment, and I signed the lease,” said Pokimane. Then, Mizkif asked her who she was living with, and she replied, “Just me!”

“You’re insane! You’ll get so bored so fast… living by yourself is brutal,” replied Mizkif.

“I thought so too… but there’s just so many f**king people in LA,” said Pokimane. “I have been leaving my room too much. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of going out. I want to stay inside. I want to play Valorant for 12 hours, and I want nobody to bother me.”

Mizkif repeated: “You’re gonna get bored real fast. I’m letting you know.”

Advertisement

“That has happened to me before,” said Pokimane. “But here are the caveats. I see OfflineTV regularly. There’s a lot of people around, so I can hang out with them.”

“And the lease is [only] six months. So, I’m doing a six-month test [to see] how I like living alone. And If I hate it, then I’ll never do it again.”

Despite doing a u-turn on her initial idea of moving back into the OfflineTV house, it’s not totally out of the picture. Pokimane might re-evaluate her decision in six months.

Read More: Pokimane responds after xQc calls her attractive

However, she was always drawn to the thought of living alone for a while, and it sounds like she’s ultimately decided to give it a go.