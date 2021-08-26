Lil Nas X slams double standards after Tony Hawk releases skateboard infused with blood

Rapper Lil Nas X has called out the internet’s double standards after Tony Hawk released a skateboard infused with his own blood, comparing it to backlash he received over putting blood in a range of custom shoes.

Back in March, along with the release of his new single ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ Lil Nas X released a line of limited edition ‘Satan Shoes’ — custom Nike Air Max 97s which each featured a drop of actual human blood.

The shoes were then promptly recalled after Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF, the creators of the shoes, following an immense amount of backlash offer the limited edition drop.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹 👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Now, pro skateboarder Tony Hawk has done a similar thing by releasing his own range of skateboards in partnership with Liquid Death, which have been decorated with paint infused with the star’s own blood.

They sold out remarkably quickly, but Lil Nas X had something to say on Twitter about the huge difference in public reactions to his project and Tony’s.

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” he wrote.

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

The rapper’s tweet gained a huge amount of traction on the platform, and within about a day has received over 370,000 likes.

His comments have received a decidedly mixed response so far, with some defending him and agreeing that there are double standards, and others claiming the backlash towards him was not over the blood specifically but the satanic imagery.