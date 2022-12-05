Landon Barker shuts down Charli D’Amelio breakup rumors after fans panic

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Landon Barker has laid any rumors of his supposed breakup with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to rest after the sudden deletion of their 5-month anniversary pic prompted panic among fans.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker have been dating for nearly half a year — but, like many celebrity romances, their relationship often comes under scrutiny from fans and onlookers.

After the two initially got together in July, their love life was immediately beset with speculation after Charli’s ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson, appeared to diss his former girlfriend in one of his songs, notably calling her a ‘homie hopper’ as he and Landon used to be friends.

Since then, Barker has apparently been keen to make a diss track on Hudson — and although nothing has come of this supposed project thus far, other rumors have unfortunately befallen the couple.

Recently, Landon Barker deleted his 5-month anniversary photo with Charli from his Instagram profile, prompting speculation among viewers that the two had recently broken up.

Luckily, this isn’t the case. On December 5, 2022, Landon posted an affectionate photo with Charli to his Instagram stories, showing the two hugging and laughing.

Instagram: landonasherbarker

This isn’t the first time the couple have slyly shut down breakup rumors from their fans; in November, fans became convinced that Charli and Landon had parted ways after not posting with each other for a hot minute.

Then, both parties posted each other to Instagram in celebration of four months together, with Charli posting a mirror selfie with Landon hugging her waist and Landon posting a goofy selfie with Charli, using the caption: “4 months @charlidamelio.”

Instagram: landonasherbarker / YouTube: Hollywire

That’s not all; Landon also made sure to support his girlfriend after she took home the victory for Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, which took place in late November.

For now, it’s clear that this couple is going strong in spite of the drama — and they know the perfect way to shut down rumors without stirring up any more speculation.