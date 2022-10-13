Charli D’Amelio reveals aftermath of Marge Simpson costume after DWTS performance

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has revealed the chaotic aftermath of taking off her Marge Simpson costume after her performance on Dancing with the Stars.

18-year-old Charli D’Amelio is one of the biggest stars on TikTok, and since 2019, she has garnered over 140 million followers, currently the second most followed account on the whole app.

In September, the social media sensation joined the cast of competition series Dancing with the Stars, alongside her mom Heidi D’Amelio, and fans have been keenly following the stars’ journey through the show.

On October 10, as part of the Disney+ night, Charli and her partner Mark Ballas dressed as Marge and Homer Simpson from popular cartoon ‘The Simpsons,’ and danced to the show’s theme tune in a routine that earned them a score of 36 points.

Viewers were impressed by how well Charli’s tall blue wig managed to stay on her head, but over on her TikTok account, the star revealed how difficult it was to actually take off.

“I’ve never wanted something off of me so badly,” she said, as she struggled to remove the wig. It took over 20 minutes to finally detach the wig from her head, after which she revealed the impressive pile of hairpins it took to keep it on in the first place.

After she’d managed to get the wig off, she then had to contend with the bright yellow paint that covered much of her skin.

Although she thought she had removed most of it, the next morning she added an update clip, saying: “It is now the next morning, and I am still finding yellow all over me, even though I scrubbed for so long in the shower last night.”

Even after showering again, though, there was still some yellow paint clinging to her shoulders and elbows.

Fans loved Charli and Mark’s performance in their Simpsons-themed routine, and viewers are already getting excited to see what the star will be performing next.