Landon Barker responds to TikTok mocking Lil Huddy & Charli D’Amelio’s breakup

Landon Barker has responded to a TikTok video mocking Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy’s breakup, after showing interest in doing a diss track about the singer.

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio used to date fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy, however, the pair ended up breaking things off in 2020.

In June 2022, Charli was first spotted with Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker, which promptly sparked dating rumors. Not long after these rumors began, Charli and Landon started going public with their relationship, posting a number of pictures together on social media.

Following the new relationship, Chase, who reportedly used to be friends with Landon, appeared to call Charli out in one of his new songs, with the lyrics saying: “You’re a showstopper / A bad liar, homie hopper / Drama starter.”

In August, TikToker damedamian made a video in which he acted out Charli being sad after her split from Chase, followed by a clip of him acting out “Lil Huddy making song about it.” At the end of the video, ‘Landon’ comes in and ‘Charli’ looks happy again. The video went on to garner four million views and over 700,000 likes.

This even led to Landon replying to the viral clip, simply with a comment reading: “Lmao frfr.”

This follows Landon saying that he would be down to team up with Josh Richards to make a diss track on Bryce Hall and Lil Huddy, after the TikTokers made several videos about it. Josh joked: “Getting ready to hit up Landon to make a diss track on Bryce and Huddy,” with Landon replying, “Let’s do it Josh! Right now!”

It seems as though the tension between Landon and Chase is set to continue, as it doesn’t appear as though Landon and Charli will be breaking things off any time soon.