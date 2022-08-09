Charli D’Amelio’s first duet with Landon Barker is breaking TikTok

Charli D’Amelio has officially uploaded her first-ever TikTok with new boyfriend Landon Barker, and the internet just can’t get enough of the pairing.

Charli D’Amelio’s love life is taking center stage amid ongoing drama between her ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson, and her new flame, Landon Barker.

Charli went public with Landon in late June, after the two were caught holding hands by paparazzi. She made things official after uploading a smoochy photo with Landon in July, sending fans wild.

However, she hadn’t shared her new boo on TikTok yet — but in August, that would change. On August 6, Charli took part in the ABC Challenge, which was started by fellow TikTok star Lindsey Nicole.

Basically, the challenge tags high-profile TikTokers in order by their first name, resulting in a huge chain of video duets.

For her part in the chain, Charli decided to bring along Landon, and the two danced to the song ‘L$D’ by Luclover with Charli all dolled up in classic 20’s attire.

The short clip has already garnered over 32 million views and 4 million likes since being uploaded three days ago, and fans are clearly shocked that Landon is finally making an appearance on her account.

However, others couldn’t help but mention the apparent love triangle going on, referencing Chase Hudson’s new song, “All The Things I Hate About You,” which seemed to directly call out Charli for dating Landon — who used to be one of Chase’s buddies.

“Huddy was too stunned to speak,” one user wrote.

“Lil Huddy is watching,” another said.

“With Landon. We love to see it girl,” another praised.

Luckily, Dixie D’Amelio also followed through with the trend as her name was next on the ‘ABC’ list… although her own rendition of the dance was decidedly less enthusiastic.

This viral TikTok follows another major moment for Charli on the platform, where she reassured eagle-eyed fans that she was not shading her ex-boyfriend after viewers were convinced her video was throwing shade at Chase.