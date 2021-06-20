KSI agrees to fight Austin McBroom after roasting YouTube vs TikTok fight

KSI’s banter on the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event caught the attention of Austin McBroom, who’s on the lookout for his next matchup to continue the celebrity boxing bouts.

One of the first celebrity fighters from the YouTube platform, KSI hasn’t been in the ring since his debut fight versus Logan Paul in 2019. Since then, other content creators have gotten into the boxing craze and only expanded the trend.

McBroom just got done with the YouTubers vs TikTokers event where he had a TKO win against Bryce Hall, and, following some KSI trash talk, it looks like he’s interested in meeting the British YouTuber in the ring someday.

“I would beat every single person on that card,” KSI said in his June 18 YouTube upload. “Including Austin, Gib.”

KSI says he’s on a “different level” than the people featured in YouTube vs TikTok. If he would come back to fighting, he would want to set his sights to someone like Jake Paul.

But this didn’t go unnoticed by McBroom, who responded to the jab by saying he was ready whenever KSI wanted to get back into the ring.

McBroom is going to organize a sequel event called Battle of the Platforms 2. While this could mean anyone from places like Twitter, Twitch and the like are on the table, it could also have YouTuber vs YouTuber actions.

After his win at YouTube vs TikTok, McBroom announced that fans can definitely expect to see him in the ring again to continue his fighting career.

Banter between has led to them verbally agreeing for a fight, but it remains to be seen if we’ll be seeing the matchup play out.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: It appears Austin McBroom and KSI are going to fight each other. pic.twitter.com/Mn69A4d6s4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 20, 2021

At the moment, nothing is official between McBroom and KSI for his return to the sport, but it could bring a ton of attention for any possible bout in the future.