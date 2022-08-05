KSI weightloss video gets age restricted on TikTok after mistaking chest for breasts

Social media star turned boxer KSI revealed that TikTok put an age restriction on his body transformation video for believing his chest were breasts.

KSI stunned the world on August 4 when he revealed his incredible body transformation in a TikTok that went massively viral.

The clip starts with a look at his shirtless body on January 1, 2022, then reveals him on August 1 with an impressive physique which he achieved over the eight-month span.

After the clip gained over a million views in less than a day, TikTok placed an age restriction on the video for what KSI believes to be a mistake.

YouTube: LADbible TV KSI has over 9.5 million followers on TikTok.

KSI’s body transformation TikTok age restricted for chest size

The 29-year-old shared the TikTok on Twitter and explained why he believes his TikTok was restricted.

“TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest was actual t*ts. I’ll just post it here.”

Despite the restriction, the video is still viewable on his TikTok page. As the social media star gears up for his big fight vs. Alex Wassabi, TikTok seems to have potentially mistaken his new body for nudity not allowed on the platform.

The tweet went even more viral than the original TikTok, getting over 100,000 likes and 1.6 million views just after being posted.

After spending two years out of the boxing ring, this transformational video shows that KSI has been taking his training seriously and is prepared for his August 27 bout, and TikTok mistaking his chest for breasts could be seen as a compliment to his new physique.