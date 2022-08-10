KSI tells Andrew Schulz the rumored reason Alex Wassabi pulled out of boxing match

YouTube star KSI has revealed the rumored reason why his former opponent, Alex Wassabi, suddenly pulled out of their boxing match weeks ahead of fight night.

British YouTuber, rapper, and budding boxer KSI was slated to return to the ring after a two-year hiatus this August.

For his self-described “warm-up match,” he’d chosen Alex Wassabi as his opponent — an American YouTuber who defeated KSI’s little brother, Deji, in a bout earlier this year.

However, Wassabi pulled out just weeks before fight night, forcing KSI to replace him with British rapper and semi-pro footballer ‘Swarmz.’

Twitter: KSI / DAZN KSI and Alex Wassabi were set to face off at the end of August – but Wassabi pulled out a month before fight night.

This marks the third influencer boxing match to experience difficulties this summer, with Jake Paul and Austin McBroom both having to outright cancel or postpone their matches due to health and weight issues with their opponents.

KSI opened up about the Wassabi fight in an August 9 episode of the Flagrant podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz, revealing that Alex had allegedly secured a doctor’s note for some purported injuries prior to their August 27 bout.

That’s not all; KSI also claimed that Wassabi had threatened to sue him if he explained the situation in the wrong way.

“So, there’s rumors — I think he said he was gonna try to sue me if I said this incorrectly — so I legally have to say he’s got a doctor’s note that says he has either a concussion or a broken hand, I’m not sure which one of the two, but he’s unable to fight,” the YouTuber explained.

“Bro, legit, he did not want any smoke,” he continued.

(Topic begins at 9:55)

Although KSI’s August 27 bout against Swarmz is still set to take place, he’s been seriously eyeing a fight with Jake Paul for 2023 at the Wembley Stadium in a “winner takes all” extravaganza.

While details have yet to be ironed out, KSI’s fight against Swarmz is looking more like an appetizer for one of the most highly-anticipated influencer boxing matches of all time… if it ever comes to pass.