Jake Paul calls KSI “insecure” over his reaction to Andre August KO

YouTube star Jake Paul called rival influencer KSI a “miserable, insecure” person after the British internet star was left unimpressed by Paul’s first-round KO over Andre August on December 15.

Jake Paul stunned audiences on the night of December 15 when he defeated pro boxer Andre August with a KO in the very first round of their fight.

In fact, Paul’s knockout was so immediate that many critics believed it wasn’t real, accusing ‘The Problem Child’ of “staging” the entire fight (especially given that he walked into the ring with his entire crew to ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’).

While big brother Logan Paul was left awestruck by his little bro’s apparent boxing prowess, fellow influencer KSI was decidedly less than impressed by the whole ordeal.

“Was I shocked? No,” KSI said of the event with a laugh in an interview with Fred Talks Fighting. “Like, we all know that Jake just looks for super easy fights, and he fought a cab driver this time. It is what it is. I don’t really care about him.”

Jake Paul says he “feels bad” for KSI as feud continues

Jake Paul minced no words in his retort to KSI, saying he “feels bad” for the YouTuber and even claiming that he’s “losing fans” over their continued beef.

“I feel bad for him,” Jake said in a December 19 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. “I think he’s a sorry, miserable, insecure, unhappy person. I think he is, deep down.”

“To be that insecure and miserable at thirty years old, and try to do these things, it’s sad. It’s genuinely sad.”

(Topic begins at 21:55)

As for Logan, he doesn’t agree with his Prime Hydration business partner, saying “You can’t not be impressed” by his little bro’s first-round knockout.

It’s looking less and less likely that these two influencers will ever settle their differences in the boxing ring — but for now, they’re happy to take shots at one another online until the day comes… if it ever does.