KSI reacts to BRIT Award nomination on Late Late Show with YUNGBLUD - Dexerto

YouTube star, music artist and pro boxer KSI has clearly grown past his roots as a FIFA player, but even he can’t believe his own nomination at the 2021 BRIT Awards alongside music artist YUNGBLD.

KSI is arguably one of the internet’s most multi-talented content creators. Starting out with hilarious low-budget skits and video game reactions, the British YouTuber has since become a massively popular influencer with a hugely successful music career.

Scoring features with the likes of Rick Ross, Lil Pump and even Waka Flocka Flame, it’s safe to say that the Platinum-selling KSI has truly become a force to be reckoned with in the music biz — enough so that he’s even been nominated for a major award.

The 2021 BRIT Awards are set to recognize the best of the UK’s musical talent, as well as other artists worldwide. Among such nominees as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and more, KSI has also been named… and he couldn’t believe it.

KSI was invited on the Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss his nomination for British Single with Mastercard for his song ‘Lighter,’ alongside fellow nominee YUNGBLUD, where they both admitted that their nominations were totally unexpected.

“I couldn’t believe it,” KSI laughed. “I was literally just like, ‘Really? Why?’ Obviously, I’ve been doing alright with the music, but I think it’s cool that I got acknowledged for an award. For ‘Lighter,’ the song did really well, and it’s mad how much I’ve progressed in music.”

If you thought KSI’s BRIT Nomination was impressive on its own, he even let Corden in on an “exclusive” secret about his upcoming summer album; his song “#2” will feature a “face-melting” collaboration with none other than Future and 21 Savage, making for a truly star-studded feature that no one saw coming.

Thus far, it looks like fans are pumped about his current musical success — but KSI isn’t shying away from his content-creating roots, also promising to “knock out” Jake Paul once he’s finished wrapping up his forthcoming tour and other music prospects.