KSI wants to box Jake Paul after Ben Askren fight: "I'm knocking him out" - Dexerto

KSI has finally given his verdict on Jake Paul’s first-round victory over Ben Askren — and it’s safe to say that he’s hungry to give the “Problem Child” his first defeat.

Jake Paul has managed to create quite a successful boxing career for himself. First overtaking fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in 2018, Jake went on to go pro, and has since taken out influencer AnEsonGib, former NBA pro Nate Robinson, and most recently, retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

Paul’s victory over Askren was monumental; upon knocking down Askren in the very first round with a clean shot to the face, the referee called for a stoppage, ultimately naming Paul the victor (and granting him a fairly impressive payday, to boot).

Advertisement

As for who Jake will take on next, it’s still not certain — but the Team 10 founder has made it clear that he’s “done” entertaining a fight with KSI after initially challenging him in wake of his rematch with Logan Paul in 2019.

Ringside view of Jake Paul's KO of Ben Askren 🥊pic.twitter.com/YVLsixpEqI — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) April 18, 2021

Things have been quiet on the Jake Paul vs KSI front for some time now, with Paul even accusing KSI of “ducking” him… but KSI is adamant that this could not be further from the truth.

In an April 22 video, KSI clarified that he does want to box Jake, claiming that he got riled up after seeing him defeat Askren so easily.

Advertisement

“I’m going to fight Jake,” KSI said. “I want to fight Jake. Don’t get it twisted. When I saw he knocked out Ben Askren, I got angry. There’s a part inside of me that feels like I need to f**k him up to show how much of a fraud he is. …best believe when we get in that ring, I’m knocking him out.”

As for when their fight will happen, no official date has been slated, but KSI stated that he only wants to focus on the match when he’s finished “smashing the music scene.”

Advertisement

“I’ve got a good momentum going with the music, so I don’t really wanna stop all of that just to fight this ****,” he explained. “I wanna wait ’til I’ve got the album out, the deluxe, got the tour out of the way, shows, festivals… before I can get in camp and fight him.”

Jake Paul has yet to reply to KSI’s latest callout, but there’s no telling if he’ll even be interested, considering his most recent opinion on the matter. For now, it looks like fans will have to wait and see how their beef pans out as his rival’s music career continues to soar upward.