Logan Paul & Dillon Danis messages leaked about fight with big money on the line

Negotiations between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been ‘leaked’ by the former UFC fighter as he’s ready to put $500k on the line in a fight.

Even though been more at home in the world of wrestling recently, Logan Paul has repeatedly stated that he’s open to getting back into the boxing ring at some point.

In fact, ‘The Maverick’ was supposed to play a role on the recent Misfits 004 card – which saw KSI defeat FaZe Temperrr with a brutal knockout – but those plans were spoiled due to an apparent injury he’d picked up.

With KSI planning his next fight, a supposed warm-up before he fights Jake Paul, fans are eager to see Logan back in the ring and fulfilling that promise of ‘Prime Squad’ fight night. And it looks like Dillon Danis would be his opponent.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul & Dillon Danis negotiating for fight after KSI event

Well, that’s according to the former UFC fighter who ‘leaked’ a WhatsApp exchange between the two of them, in which he promises not to flake out on the fight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Danis tweeted the exchange on January 16, revealing he’d messaged Logan shortly after KSI’s victory. Logan urged the Welterweight to stop using him for “clout” but Danis said he’d put “$500k” of his own cash on the line to insure he doesn’t pull out this time.

Logan gave that a simple “bet” response, suggesting he was all for it and that the pair might actually fight before long. However, he has since deleted the messages.

Article continues after ad

While there’d be a big cash incentive, there’d also be massive bragging rights on the line, seeing as the pair have exchanged constant trash talk over the last few years.

It remains to be seen if it’ll actually happen anytime soon, but Logan is not currently advertised for any wrestling events, so maybe his calendar is free.