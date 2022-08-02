KSI doubles down on Jake Paul fight offer after Rahman Jr cancellation

KSI has doubled down on his offer for a Jake Paul fight after the collapse of the American YouTuber’s Madison Square Garden fight against Hasim Rahman Jr.

The world of influencer boxing continues to be a wide and winding one. Jake Paul was set to meet Hasim Rahman Jr on August 6 in New York City, but that bout has now fallen through.

When JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji caught wind of the fact that the match was off, he provided an altertative solution if JP still wants to see some action in the coming weeks.

KSI offers to let Jake Paul fight on his London undercard

The Rahman Jr. bout was only ever supposed to happen as a replacement for Paul vs Tommy Fury after the Englishman was denied entry into the United States.

Since KSI is already headed to London take on Alex Wassabi at the O2 Arena, he has once again offered to let JP slide onto the card if he’s ready to take on the match he was gunning for in the first place.

“Jake should’ve accepted my offer, should’ve fought on my undercard,” the other influencer-turned-boxer said. “There’s still time, you can fight Tommy Fury on my undercard.”

Olatunji first made a similar proposition back when the Fury bout first looked like it would be canceled, but the younger Paul brother didn’t take too kindly to the offer. He insinuated that himself and KSI are on two different levels of business before insulting his manhood.

“You and Fury are both big mouths with small sacks,” he said at the time.

It doesn’t seem likely that ‘The Problem Child’ will have a change of heart anytime soon, but it could be that two cancellations in a row are enough to get him to reconsider.