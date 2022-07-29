KSI says Alex Wassabi fight is “very personal” after agreeing to lower weight requirement

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

YouTube star KSI is adamant that his upcoming boxing match against rival influencer Alex Wassabi is deeply “personal” after Wassabi defeated his brother Deji in the ring last year.

KSI is finally returning to the boxing ring this August after spending two years focusing on his career as an upcoming rapper.

This will mark KSI’s fourth fight ever, following his bouts against Joe Weller and Logan Paul in 2018-2019… but he says this next match is “personal.”

KSI and Wassabi linked up for a virtual face-to-face meeting courtesy of DAZN, where the British boxer reiterated that this bout is as real as it gets.

Twitter: KSI / DAZN KSI and Alex Wassabi are set to face off at the end of August.

“For me, it’s personal,” KSI said. “Very personal. Bro, I wake up and I’m just seeing Alex Wassabi. And I’m just like, I need to annihilate him. Bro, you’re just there, every day. That’s all I think about.”

“I just need you on the floor. I need you annihilated. I need to show everyone how good I am, how sick I am at boxing. I need to rectify my last fight where everyone just thinks I’m a swinger. No, no, no. I’m a different beast now. Watch.”

That’s not all; during the interview, both parties seemed to agree on lowering the weight requirement for their bout to 175 pounds after KSI taunted Wassabi for finding it hard to put on weight.

“I lost thirty pounds for you, so you can’t give me all this s**t like, ‘Aw man, I had to go up in weight.’ I lost over thirty pounds for you, fam!” KSI yelled. “…I can go down, keep going down.”

“Alright, let’s switch the weight to 175 if it’s not a big deal,” Wassabi countered.

“I mean, I’m down. Why not?” KSI replied. “Go for it. I’ll talk to Mams and I’ll make it happen.”

(Topic begins at 8:15)

KSI and Alex Wassabi are slated to touch gloves on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London, marking another major influencer bout after Jake Paul’s August 6 fight at Madison Square Garden.