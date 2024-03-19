Ex-boxing champ calls out KSI and he still wants Jake Paul fight

KSI has been called out by Neeraj Goyat, the Indian boxer who is desperate to fight Jake Paul, as his planned fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer is on hold now that he’s fighting Mike Tyson.

Prior to agreeing to a fight with Mike Tyson, Jake Paul was stuck in a war of words with a different boxer – Neeraj Goyat. Goyat, 32, is an Indian Welterweight who has held several national titles as well as being a three-time WBC Asian Champion and is a massive name in his homeland.

Goyat has been eager to fight Jake in India and even flew to Puerto Rico prior to the ‘Problem Child’s’ wins over Ryan Bourland to confront him. Jake has said he’s open to the fight happening down the road, but he’s currently preparing for two fights – one in April and another in July against Mike Tyson.

One YouTuber boxer that is free, however, is KSI. The Brit had stated he’d retire after losing to Tommy Fury at the end of 2023, but is “back in the gym” and wants to fight Jake Paul.

Neeraj Goyat calls out KSI for fight before “promised” Jake Paul clash

Well, Goyat has now set his sights on KSI, blasting the YouTube star’s boxing skills and issuing an open challenge to him.

“Before Jake Paul, I want to destroy this guy, a British influencer who claims to be a boxer. His name is KSI. Tell him I am the butcher of the boxing ring. So, KSI, it’s an open challenge for you,” the Indian boxer said in an Instagram video on March 18.

“If you are a real man, which I doubt, I know you haven’t faced any real boxer in your life. Come fight with me in the boxing ring. I’ll show this world how sh*tty boxer you are, just like your sh*tty music career – it’s very bad. You have to pay the price of disrespecting our South Asian Community.”

The boxer added that he’d make it a “catch weight” fight and that KSI wouldn’t have to worry about their sizes matching up. “KSI, if you have balls, which I doubt, accept my challenge,” he concluded.

Goyat added that he has been “promised” a fight with Jake in his homeland too. So, that should happen in the future once Jake’s schedule clears up.