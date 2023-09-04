KSI claims Logan doesn’t want him to fight Jake Paul after all

YouTube star KSI has revealed he believes that Logan Paul doesn’t want him to fight his younger brother Jake Paul.

Ever since KSI and Logan Paul went toe-to-toe not only once, but twice, fans have awaited the day for the British YouTube star to touch gloves with the younger Paul brother.

With a clear rivalry between KSI and The Problem Child, with both eager to prove they’re the best out of all other influencers, a mega-fight has been years in the making.

Article continues after ad

Finally, fans expected the two to step into the ring at some point in 2023. However, after Paul’s defeat to Tommy Fury earlier in the year, the fight has been in major turmoil.

Article continues after ad

Although, according to KSI, he believes that his partner in crime Logan Paul, the other half of their mega-successful Prime Hydration, doesn’t want the bout to ever happen.

KSI believes Logan doesn’t want Jake Paul fight to happen

In a sit down with his former trainer Viddal Riley, the YouTube star was asked if he’d regret not fighting Jake if the two never touched gloves.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Hitting back, KSI once again explained that he feels there’s “no point” after he faces Fury, and may possibly retire from the sport. The ‘Nightmare’ continued, adding that he even believes Logan doesn’t want him fighting Jake.

“I even think, I even feel like Logan doesn’t want me to fight Jake,” he said. “Bro, Logan knows how hard I train. He knows I’m relentless. Logan’s fought me, he knows how long it is to fight me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Viddal agreed, noting that Logan’s already had first-hand experience in the ring. KSI added: “I’m not the type of guy that yes even if you have everything on me, there’s this little bit inside of me that just never gives up, constant, relentless.”

“And having to fight that, having to put your all out into fighting this guy, and then he is still coming forward, it’s terrifying,” he said.

KSI is expected to go blow for blow with Tommy Fury on October 14, where he aims to do what Jake Paul ‘couldn’t’ and KO the professional boxer.

Article continues after ad