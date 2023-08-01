Jake Paul predicts brutal outcome for KSI vs Tommy Fury

According to Jake Paul, KSI doesn’t stand a chance in his upcoming showdown with Tommy Fury, claiming the British YouTube star will be knocked out cold.

In a recent interview, the YouTuber-turned-boxer pulled no punches in predicting KSI‘s fate for the boxing match slated for October 14 in Manchester, England.

“I think Tommy knocks him out in like less than five rounds,” Paul told Donagh Corby. “I mean [KSI] is doing these gimmick WWE fights up until now. Tommy is his first real test, but who knows, he might throw an elbow on Tommy, too.”

Paul’s “elbow” comment is a direct reference to KSI’s controversial fight against Joe Fournier, where KSI’s winning knockout was later classified as a ‘no contest’ due to an illegal elbow strike. This decision sparked an online backlash against KSI, with some fans and critics accusing him of cheating.

Paul’s prediction carries additional weight as he himself faced Tommy Fury in a back-and-forth eight-round battle in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Despite a decent effort that saw Paul land some solid blows, Fury’s boxing fundamentals ultimately led him to a split-decision victory. Paul tasted defeat for the first time in his boxing career, while Fury moved his record to a formidable 9-0.

But KSI is confident ahead of his bout with Fury, taking to Instagram to write: “October 14, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the Prime card!”

Fury quickly hit back with his own comment, stating, “You’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd. This is gonna be fun.”

KSI has increasingly dabbled in the boxing world, including two significant fights with Logan Paul, Jake’s elder brother. However, this match against Fury is arguably his toughest yet.

The upcoming boxing match will fall under the Misfits Boxing label, a promotion started by KSI himself. The event will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view.