KSI slams “delusional” Jake Paul for trying to be boxing world champ

YouTube star KSI has hit out at his rival Jake Paul, calling him “beyond delusional” for believing he’ll someday become a boxing World Champion.

With Jake Paul redeeming himself after his loss to Tommy Fury, taking the win over Nate Diaz by unanimous decision on August 5, the interest for him to touch gloves with KSI is at a high once again.

Since the bout with Diaz, the YouTube star has gone back and forth on Twitter with his rival, who claimed he’s “beyond delusional” for thinking he’ll become a boxing World Champion in the future.

Article continues after ad

In an August 6 tweet, Jake claimed that despite his unusual boxing journey so far, he’ll still end up as a Champion by 2026. “Facts. All great fighters. My path may be different but the destination is going to be the same,” he wrote. World champion by 2026.”

In response, KSI put ‘The Problem Child’ on blast, slamming him as delusional before listing several reasons why he’ll never achieve his ultimate goal.

“You’re beyond delusional,” he said. “1. You’ve never beaten a pro boxer in your ‘boxing career’. 2. You wanna fight Nate Diaz in a MMA fight but wanna be a world champion in boxing? 3. You couldn’t even KO a 40 year old ju-jitsu black belt that was more interested in talking to the audience than fighting.

Article continues after ad

He added: “4. You’re terrified that I’m gonna destroy your legacy by beating Tommy Fury.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jake Paul then hit back, noting how KSI’s fights are exhibition bouts, meanwhile, claiming he’s helping the sport while his rival is tarnishing it.

“You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events. Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. I’m helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would f**k you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy work.

Article continues after ad

KSI is set to step in the ring with Tommy Fury on October 14 to do “what Jake Paul couldn’t” — where afterward he says Paul and Fury can rematch to decide who faces him as the “final boss.”

“When I beat Tommy, you and him can rematch to fight me. I’m the final boss. That’s how this all plays out,” he replied to Jake.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.