KSI and Deji reunite to settle their beef after YouTube Vs TikTok boxing event

KSI and Deji have made a reunion video following the YouTube Vs TikTok boxing event and the brothers have finally settled their long-standing beef.

Ever since their feud back in 2019, KSI and Deji have been on uncertain terms with fans encouraging the pair to settle their beef privately.

Although the brothers have managed to put their differences aside over the last year, it never felt like they’d managed to talk it all over and resolve the long-standing issues between them.

Their relationship only looked like it was going to get worse after KSI uploaded a video criticizing Deji’s work ethic after the YouTube Vs TikTok boxing event.

However, to the surprise of fans, it was exactly what the pair needed to reunite and settle their beef altogether.

Deji and KSI settle beef in reunion video

On June 20, Deji surprised his fans with a video titled ‘Reunion With My Brother’, where he sat down with KSI and discussed the issues affecting their relationship over the last few years.

The pair also spoke about Deji’s loss and what he needs to improve on if he ever wants to get back in the ring and box again.

They both made it very clear that the issues between them had been resolved and Deji even admitted that he was in the wrong for their falling out in the first place.

“There was beef, I do admit I was in the wrong for a lot of it, I shouldn’t of, I guess I was thinking irrationally for a lot of it.”

Despite the fact that they spoke about a lot of serious topics, the pair couldn’t help but have a laugh with each other. KSI made numerous jokes at Deji’s expense, especially about his fitness heading into the fight.

“Yeah obviously you’re a little bit hunched over, but nah Dej you were out of shape, you had man t*ts… it was bad.”

Now, KSI and Deji have finally squashed the beef between them, it’ll be interesting to see if they decide to make any other videos together. Long-time fans of there’s will remember when they used to collaborate all the time.

Fingers crossed it isn’t long before we see them on camera together again, we could even see a video on KSI’s channel which would certainly get the fans excited.