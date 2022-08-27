King Kenny “rigged” win over FaZe Sensei has fans outraged

King Kenny bested FaZe Sensei in the ring according to a majority decision from the judges on KSI vs Swarmz event panel. However, fans are outraged by the verdict and are saying Sensei got “robbed”.

King Kenny vs FaZe Sensei was a much-anticipated fight after Kenney’s overruled win against FaZe Temperrr during the UK vs. USA event in March 2022.

Now, after King Kenny’s victory by majority decision, fans are predicting there will be a similar overruling for this bout as well.

King Kenny scores “outrageous” win over FaZe Sensei

From the view of the audience, it seemed like Sensei was in the driver’s seat from the opening bell. He even scored a knockdown punch early in the first round and now the official call from the judges has mystified the world.

The final round ended in a flurry of punches, and while Kenny may have landed a few in the closing seconds, even the announcers seemed sure that Sensei’s careful fighting style had locked up the win.

However, when they lined up to make things official, the ruling was that King Kenny had taken the fight by majority decision. This result set social media alight, with accusations immediately being thrown toward the judges for this event.

“Robbed” and “rigged” started trending almost immediately after the fight, showing fans’ disdain for the ruling.

Other FaZe members weighed in on the decision, and it’s a real throwback to the decision made in King Kenney’s fight against ‘FaZe Temperrr’ back in March. Temperrr won that appeal, making Kenny hungry for a win here.

As a fan pointed out, even Kenney looked surprised by the ruling.

With the number of calls for an appeal on the verdict, there’s a good chance that we’ll see another appeal coming from FaZe in an effort to reverse this decision. Even the man in question has teased that the decision will get appealed once again.

While the King may have won the match according to the officials, it remains to be seen whether or not this result holds up to further scrutiny.