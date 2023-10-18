Tommy Fury responds to KSI rematch talk amid claims YouTuber was “robbed”

Tommy Fury has responded to questions about whether or not he and KSI will have a rematch following his contentious decision victory on the long-awaited Prime Card.

On October 14, the months of trash talk finally came to an end as Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KSI, and Tommy Fury all stepped into the ring to face off in their respective boxing matches.

It was a mixed night for the Prime Hydration founders as Logan defeated Dillon, but KSI lost a unanimous decision to Tommy. Many, including DAZN CEO Joe Markowski, have said that the YouTuber was “robbed” and want to see him face off against the reality TV star in a rematch before long.

Tommy had suggested that he was moving on from influencer boxing, having ended it by beating both KSI and Jake Paul. However, he’s not ruled out a rematch with his fellow Brit.

Tommy Fury refuses to rule out KSI rematch

The Love Island runner-up appeared on Good Morning Britain on October 17 to discuss the fight and was quick to suggest that there wouldn’t be a rematch. However, it didn’t take long for him to change his stance.

“I’m enjoying some family time now. In about a month’s time, me and my team are going to get round a table and decide which is the best route to take next. I don’t know, we’re gonna see. But that was a horrible fight to be a part of,” Tommy said when asked if there would, in fact, be a rematch.

“He didn’t wanna fight, he didn’t want to stand there and give the fans a good fight. He just wanted to make it awkward, look horrible and run around the ring for six rounds. It’s very irritating for someone like me who wanted to get in there and have a proper fight.”

KSI hasn’t called for a rematch yet, only saying that he felt like he won after watching it back and was “robbed”. He had also suggested that, unless Jake Paul wanted to actually fight him, he would retire after facing Tommy.

However, this is the fight game after all and anything can happen – especially after you apparently sell over 1 million pay-per-views. So, we’ll have to keep an eye on things and see if the two Brits will square off again.