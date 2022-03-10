FaZe Temperrr wins boxing appeal after “rigged” King Kenny match

FaZe Temperrr has officially been declared as the winner after appealing what many called a “rigged” boxing match against King Kenny.

On March 5, the world was treated to Showstar’s UK vs USA influencer boxing event. This showdown saw the likes of Deji vs Alex Wassabi alongside co-main event FaZe Temperrr vs King Kenny.

The Showstar event faced heavy backlash following the matches as fans stormed the ring, racist remarks flew around, and claims of rigged fights loomed over their heads.

A victim of one of the rigged matches was FaZe Clan co-founder, Thomas ‘Temperrr’ Oliveira, who lost his match on a split decision. In response to the ruling, he filed an official appeal, and we now have a new winner.

FaZe Temperrr wins boxing appeal against King Kenny

Five days after the match, Temperrr revealed in a tweet that the Professional Boxing Association had reviewed his appeal and reversed the decision from his bout against King Kenny.

According to the official statement, the match has been rescored to “49-46, 49-46, 48-47” all in favor of Temperrr, to give the FaZe member a unanimous victory.

Temperrr initially filed an appeal on March 7, stating that the judges were forced to work in conditions “not normal.” The PBA noted it was accepted “due to the dangerous and chaotic circumstances experienced by our officials.”

His opponent, YouTube star King Kenny, previously held his ground in a video, saying he is “not claiming victory,” but the fight wasn’t “rigged” and “could have gone either way.” Now, he is accepting defeat on Twitter.

Gg — Kenny (@KingKennyTv) March 10, 2022

A simple “GG” was all that Kenny had to say about the reversal of fate. The PBA said this does not take away from the performance that both men showed in the ring – but ultimately, “Temperrr did enough to win the majority of the rounds.”

At this time, it is unknown if the fighters plan on a rematch. In the meantime, Kenny has offered to fight Temperrr again, but this time on US soil.