KSI gives fans heartfelt message after losing to Tommy Fury

YouTube star KSI has given fans a warm and heartfelt message after losing to Tommy Fury by a majority decision.

After Tommy Fury gave Jake Paul his first loss earlier this year, KSI has been itching to step into the ring with Fury to prove once and for all he’s the best in the scene.

The time for them to go blow-for-blow finally came on October 14, co-headling the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen thus far, the Prime Card.

Aiming to do what Jake Paul couldn’t and knock Tommy out cold, the bout ultimately went the distance, coming down to the judge’s scorecards, where Fury took the win via a majority decision.

KSI responds after Tommy Fury defeat

Early on October 15, the night after the firey bout, KSI issued fans a sincere message. The YouTube star showed appreciation for their endless support after the loss, although claimed he believes he should’ve won the fight.

“Appreciate all the kind messages from everyone,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “In the ring and watching it back I feel like I should have won. Either way I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to in the end.

“This little untalented nerd was able go toe to toe with a professional boxer.”

He added: “Use me as the living proof that hard work and self-belief can get you anywhere in this life.”

Immediately after the bout, KSI explained after the fight that he felt he won the first three rounds, and taking into consideration Fury’s point deduction in the third, he believes he should’ve won.

KSI’s loss to Tommy Fury has also sparked controversy as fans claim the fight was “rigged” and that the YouTube star was “robbed.” Nevertheless, KSI intends to appeal the “outrageous” decision in hopes for it to be overturned.