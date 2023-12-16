Jake Paul slammed over “staged” Andre August knockout

YouTube-boxer Jake Paul is being accused of “staging” his viral knockout over Andre August in the first round of their December 15 bout.

Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers on the net, boasting a 8-1 professional record with five wins by KO.

Although Paul has faced off against other internet stars and former pro athletes, his December 15 bout against Andre August was decidedly less hyped than his previous bouts, which followed his first-ever loss against Tommy Fury and a big win against Nate Diaz earlier in the year.

Article continues after ad

Fans were skeptical about Jake’s chances against August, a 10-1 pro boxer; but Jake managed to quash expectations after knocking out his opponent in the very first round.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul accused of “rigging” knockout victory over Andre August

However, many viewers didn’t believe the knockout was real. In fact, a fair few commenters are insisting that the entire fight was totally “staged.”

“Never seen a fight so staged in my life,” one user said on Twitter/X.

“I’ve seen only one angle of this knockout. Where’s a good angle ? I feel like this was hella rigged. I want to see the punch!” another wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“How much was he paid to get slept, I wonder,” yet another posited.

Thus far, neither Jake nor August have yet to respond to these comments… but it wouldn’t be the first time the ‘Problem Child’ has been accused of fixing his matches.

Article continues after ad

In 2021, two years before they would face off in the boxing ring, Tommy Fury notably accused Jake of “rigging” his past fights ahead of their then-proposed match in December of that year.

Article continues after ad

“When his fights aren’t rigged, he can’t win,” Tommy said. “Let’s be truthful here. When his fights are not rigged, and they’re not set up, he loses.”

Years later, it looks like this sentiment is still being said about the YouTube star, who is currently sitting pretty with a new win under his belt and a big announcement on the way.