Karen goes viral on TikTok for complaining about homeowner’s Tigger flag

A TikToker’s less-than-savory experience with their neighbor has gone viral on social media — all because of a cheerful flag of ‘Winnie The Pooh’s’ Tigger.

“Karen” has become the unofficial term to refer to entitled people — usually, but not always, an older woman who drives her kids to soccer practice in a minivan and needs to speak to your manager.

Unfortunately for one unassuming home owner, their neighbor turned out to be a total Karen… and she wasn’t about to let any of her complaints go unheard.

A TikTok from user “tizzybizzy92” has gone viral for documenting an interaction with said neighbor, showing Nest footage of an older woman approaching their doorway.

After answering the door, the TikToker politely greeted their neighbor, who made no bones about why she was visiting out of the blue.

“I wanna talk about this… Tigger flag,” the woman began. “I don’t like it.”

After giving a breathy laugh in disbelief, the owner asked, “Okay, why not?”

“Now, I thought the American flag was real nice,” the neighbor explained. “I don’t say nothin’ about the shrubbery bein’ cut, I don’t say nothin’ about the backyard. But now, I don’t like that. I’m just saying, I don’t like it. It makes it look… tacky.”

The TikToker was quick to point out that there is no homeowners’ association to enact rules based on minutiae, but that didn’t stop the Karen from claiming that the city had “rules” of some kind before being politely sent on her way.

As for the flag in question… it’s a completely unoffensive, cute image of Tigger on a blue background, holding a flower.

The insane interaction has garnered over 9.2 million views on TikTok — but according to the TikToker, the platform banned her account for posting the video, although it has been reinstated at the time of writing.

Whatever the case,we can all stand to take notes on how this patient TikToker handled the situation with grace and poise in spite of the Karen’s outrageous complaint.