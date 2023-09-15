Kai Cenat freaks out Offset in hilarious blindfold challenge

Twitch star Kai Cenat teamed up with rapper Offset for a hilarious, blindfolded game of “what’s in the box” that left the rapper totally freaked out.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most popular broadcasters. In fact, he’s so popular that his simple fan meetup in New York escalated into an outright riot back in August.

He’s broken all-time subscriber records on Twitch and even scored his very own show on Rumble with fellow streamer IShowSpeed. Thanks to his online fame, he’s managed to rub elbows with some pretty famous figures.

In the past, Kai has met up with rapper Blueface and singer/songwriter SZA — but the latest celebrity to grace his stream was none other than Migos member Offset.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat met up with his celebrity crush, SZA, at a concert in early 2023.

Kai Cenat teams up with Offset for hilarious Twitch stream

Offset appeared during one of Kai’s recent Twitch streams to play a game of “What’s in the Box?” Fans might be familiar with this particular game, as it’s a popular activity in celebrity interviews.

In this game, players will stick their hand in a box without looking at what’s inside. By using their sense of touch alone, the players have to guess what they’re touching before it can be revealed.

Of course, these challenges often include gnarly things like bugs, slime, or even rodents… which is what Kai opted for when it came time for Offset to play.

Offset was immediately on guard, seemingly scared to fully put his hand inside the box, which contained a smaller box with two white mice.

Although the rapper put his hand in the container with the mice, it doesn’t look like he was able to feel the furry critters — but he was certainly nervous about it regardless, even asking if he could “punch” whatever was inside the box.

Kai advised him against it and, after quite a bit of waffling, Offset was finally able to see what was inside… and it’s safe to say he was astonished at what the Twitch streamer wanted him to touch.

Luckily, Kai got his own just desserts in the end, as the crew made him put his hand in a container full of bugs… which Offset was more than happy to assist him with.

This is just the latest celebrity encounter Kai has had after he realized SZA had blocked him on Instagram after shooting his shot with the singer.