Kai Cenat roasts xQc over losing his McLaren live on Twitch

Twitch star Kai Cenat roasted xQc for losing his McLaren after his relationship with Adept. The car was registered under his ex-girlfriend’s name, and she’s held onto it post-breakup.

At the end of 2021, xQc revealed that he had purchased a $300,000 McLaren 720s Spider despite not knowing how to drive or having a driver’s license.

However, after his breakup with Adept in September 2022, it was quickly revealed that he was no longer in possession of the high-dollar supercar because it was registered in Adept’s name.

During a recent stream, Kai Cenat was quick to roast The Juicer over losing the supercar — leaving him a bit speechless.

Kai Cenat roasts xQc over losing McLaren

During a Discord call live on xQc’s Twitch channel, the streamer revealed to Kai details surrounding a recent double date he had gone on with GTA RP streamer Buddha.

Kai asked The Juicer what car they decided to take, which he revealed was an Uber they had hired for the night.

“What you didn’t take the McLaren?” he said while laughing.

xQc replied: “This is so f*ckin dumb man. It’s a two-seater.”

The Twitch star went on to explain that even if he did have the car in his possession, he wouldn’t have anywhere to put it.

“I don’t have a garage here. I don’t want it to be out in the sun or out in the driveway,” he said. “It’s in her garage with a nice wrap on it.”

