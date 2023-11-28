Kai Cenat demands MrBeast put him in video and reveals extreme lengths he’ll go to 

Kai Cenat has made it quite clear that he wants to be in a MrBeast video, and he’s shared the extreme lengths he’ll go to make his dream a reality.

Since breaking the record for the most subs on Twitch back in February 2023, Kai Cenat has been seen in a variety of other content.

He appeared in the nostalgic launch of Good Burger 2 on Paramount+ most recently, complete with a couple of spoken lines toward the end of the movie.

Now, he’s demanding to be in a MrBeast video and even revealed what he’s willing to do just to make it happen.

Kai Cenat demands to be in MrBeast video

In his latest YouTube video, Kai Cenat reacted to Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s latest upload. Just seconds in, he revealed interest in joining the star creator for a video in the future.

“When are you gonna put me in a video bro? Like Jimmy, bro, put me in a f**king video bro,” he said.

Cenat also revealed what he’s willing to do in order to make it happen. He said: “I’ll just be in the background, I’ll even be the camera guy.”

Whether or not it’ll happen is still up in the air as MrBeast has yet to respond to Kai’s request.

It wouldn’t be the first time Jimmy has had well-known influencers and celebrities feature on his videos, either. Back in June 2023, Pete Davidson appeared on a yacht alongside the YouTuber and quite a few other big names.

We’ll update you if MrBeast responds or if Kai appears in one of his videos, whichever comes first. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news and other viral stories.