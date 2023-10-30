Kai Cenat has previously been rumored to be appearing in Good Burger 2. Now details are beginning to emerge about the belated sequel, including which actors and celebrities will be cameoing.

Good Burger is a 1997 comedy movie that spun off from a series of sketches on the Nickelodeon series All That.

The film starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as a pair of friends working in a fast food restaurant and trying to keep the place in business when a rival burger joint opens across the street.

Article continues after ad

The film was a modest success and has built a cult following in the years since. So with nostalgia all the rage, it’s no surprise that a follow-up is heading to Paramount+ next month.

Article continues after ad

Is Kai Cenat in Good Burger 2

Yes, Kai Cenat is in Good Burger 2. He’s one of a number of celebrities who will pop up in the movie, including Al Roker, Nicole Byer, Young Gravy, Mark Cuban, and Carmen Electra.

That’s in keeping with the original Good Burger, which featured cameos from the aforementioned Electra, as well as Sinbad, George Clinton, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Article continues after ad

Judging from the above trailer, Cenat plays a Good Burger customer unhappy with what he’s been served. Cenat also appears alongside Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, who starred in the original.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aside from those cameos, Kel Mitchell tells Entertainment Weekly that the Good Burger script is filled with “a lot of surprise,” adding “We just wanted to make sure that this was a fun watch for everyone who has watched us over the years.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is Good Burger 2 about?

EW describes the Good Burger 2 plot as follows: “Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson are back as the aforementioned dudes, reunited just in time to see their beloved fast-food chain attempt to modernize them out of their jobs.”

Jillian Bell plays the villainous boss of ‘Mega Good Burger,’ who wants them gone as she looks to take the food franchise global. While Lil Rel Howery is equally evil, his character is charged with the task of replacing the dynamic duo with robots.

Article continues after ad

“Man, it is such a blessing,” Mitchell tells EW. “It’s been an amazing journey for both of us. I don’t think we thought that we would be going back and doing Good Burger at this point, which is so beautiful and it has a special place in people’s hearts.”

Article continues after ad

Good Burger 2 streams on Paramount+ from November 22, 2023, while for more TV and Movie coverage head here.